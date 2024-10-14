- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Began playing tennis at age six
- In 2013, enjoyed the opportunity to train with Serbian top 10 star Janko Tipsarevic as part of a Tecnifibre sponsorship program
- Cracked the top 900 at just 16 years of age after reaching the Glen Iris Men’s International Pro Tour semifinals
- Became the first player in 28 years to win both the boys’s singles and doubles events at the US Open in 2014
- Received an Australian Open 2017 wildcard after winning the AO Play-off in December 2016
- Won his first ATP Challenger-level title in Burnie, Tasmania in February 2017
Titles/Finals
Titles
2017 Burnie Challenger
2015 Korea F2 ITF, Canada F4 ITF
Finals
2015 Adelaide F1 ITF
2014 Cairns F7 ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|28
|Born
|18 May 1997
|Birth place
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Lives
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Plays
|Left-handed
|Coach
|Liam Smith
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|342
|2022
|257
|2021
|–
|2020
|–
|2019
|–
|2018
|887
|2017
|277
|2016
|369
|2015
|308
|2014
|557
|2013
|1051
|2012
|1239
Gallery
Omar Jasika Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Omar Jasika during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Omar Jasika practice session Sydney 2024
Omar Jasika during a practice session in Sydney
Omar Jasika Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Omar Jasika competing during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Omar Jasika Latrobe City Traralgon International semi-final 2024
Omar Jasika defeats James McCabe during the Men's Semi Final on Court 9 during the Latrobe City Traralgon International #1
Omar Jasika Wimbledon qualifying 2025
Omar Jasika in action during the Wimbledon qualifying competition at Community Sport Centre Roehampton, London
Omar Jasika Australian Open round 1 2025
Omar Jasika plays during round 1 on Court 3 at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
