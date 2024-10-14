Omar Jasika

A good day for my Dad and Mum, so they’re pretty happy about their boys winning.

Omar Jasika, 19 Dec 2016
Biography

On Court

  • Began playing tennis at age six
  • In 2013, enjoyed the opportunity to train with Serbian top 10 star Janko Tipsarevic as part of a Tecnifibre sponsorship program
  • Cracked the top 900 at just 16 years of age after reaching the Glen Iris Men’s International Pro Tour semifinals
  • Became the first player in 28 years to win both the boys’s singles and doubles events at the US Open in 2014
  • Received an Australian Open 2017 wildcard after winning the AO Play-off in December 2016
  • Won his first ATP Challenger-level title in Burnie, Tasmania in February 2017

 

 

Titles/Finals

Titles

2017 Burnie Challenger

2015 Korea F2 ITF, Canada F4 ITF

Finals

2015 Adelaide F1 ITF

2014 Cairns F7 ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age28
Born18 May 1997
Birth placeMelbourne, Victoria
LivesMelbourne, Victoria
PlaysLeft-handed
CoachLiam Smith

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023342
2022257
2021
2020
2019
2018887
2017277
2016369
2015308
2014557
20131051
20121239

