Aussie weekly wrap: Records set as Australians shine on world stage

It was a record-breaking week in Australian tennis, with an incredible six players completing successful qualifying campaigns at the US Open.

Maya Joint, Destanee Aiava, Kimberly Birrell, Priscilla Hon and Li Tu all qualified at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in their careers, while Arina Rodionova achieved the feat for the first time in five years.

New York was not the only place where Australian players were shining, with more exceptional results and impressive breakthroughs recorded across the globe at all levels.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

John Peers: The 36-year-old reunited with Brit Jamie Murray for the first time since 2019 to reach the doubles semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem (USA). The in-form Peers has now won nine of his past 10 matches.

Rinky Hijikata: The 23-year-old advanced to the singles quarterfinals at the ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem. It was a fourth tour-level quarterfinal appearance of the season for Hijikata, who saved two match points against former world No.12 Borna Coric in the third round.

Aleksandar Vukic: The 28-year-old scored his sixth top-50 singles win of the season, beating world No.42 Adrian Mannarino to reach the third round at the ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem.

Tristan Schoolkate: The 23-year-old continued his breakout season, qualifying for a tour-level hard-court tournament for the first time at the ATP 250 event in Winston-Salem.

Edward Winter: The 19-year-old featured in his first doubles final at ATP Challenger level, finishing runners-up at a tournament in Jinan (China) alongside Japan's Rio Noguchi.

Jacob Bradshaw: The 21-year-old scored his first main-draw singles win at an ATP Challenger in memorable fashion, saving a match point to reach the second round as a qualifier at the tournament in Jinan.

Tina Nadine Smith: The 22-year-old advanced to her second singles final of the season at an ITF 35 tournament in Verbier (Switzerland). Smith was also a doubles semifinalist alongside Switzerland's Fiona Ganz.

Matthew Dellavedova: The 24-year-old was a singles semifinalist at an ITF 25 tournament in Lesa (Italy). This was Dellavedova's fourth semifinal appearance of the season.

Jake Delaney: The 27-year-old reached the singles semifinals at an ITF 15 tournament in Nakhon Si Thammarat (Thailand). It was Delaney's third singles semifinal appearance this year. He also progressed to the doubles semifinals alongside his 25-year-old brother Jesse Delaney.

Ella Simmons: The 20-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ITF 15 tournament in Wanfercee-Baulet (Belgium) with Indonesia's Janice Tjen. This was Simmons' fourth career appearance in an ITF doubles final and her second this season.

Hayden Jones: The 17-year-old advanced to the quarterfinals in both the boys' singles and doubles (partnering American Jagger Leach) events at an ITF J300 tournament in College Park (USA).

Emerson Jones: The 16-year-old teamed with Serbian Teodora Kostovic to reach the girls' doubles semifinals at the ITF J300 tournament in College Park.

Bryan Dickson: The 16-year-old won his first ITF boys' doubles title at a J30 tournament in Singapore with Chen Kuan-Ting from Chinese Taipei. Dickson was also a singles quarterfinalist.

