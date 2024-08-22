Hijikata saves match points to reach Winston-Salem quarterfinals

Rinky Hijikata fought back from the brink of defeat to keep his singles campaign alive at an ATP 250 tournament in America.

Thursday 22 August 2024
Leigh Rogers
Winston-Salem, USA
Rinky Hijikata has staged an incredible comeback to advance to the singles quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem.

The 23-year-old Australian needed two hours and 37 minutes to overcome Croatian Borna Coric, saving two match points before eventually triumphing 3-6 6-3 7-5.

"Any time you come up against Borna, it's going to be a very physical match," Hijikata said after reeling off the final four games to record a steely victory against the former world No.12.

"He's a class player and doesn't give you a lot out there. Maybe I got a little bit lucky out there today, but I'm happy to get through and to be able to play again tomorrow."

The 16th-seeded Hijikata was buoyed by the crowd support, thanks to his close ties with the region as a University of North Carolina alumni.

"I definitely felt at home," he told the North Carolina crowd in his on-court interview.

Hijikata, who currently sits at a career-high ranking of world No.65, now turns his attention to a quarterfinal showdown with Belgian David Goffin.

In men's doubles action, John Peers reunited with Brit Jamie Murray for the first time since 2019 to score a 6-4 6-4 first-round victory against fifth seeds Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Czech Adam Pavlasek.

This is 36-year-old Peers' ninth consecutive win, with three different partners. His impressive streak began with his gold medal-winning run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Aussies in action - Winston-Salem

RESULTS
Men's singles, third round
[16] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d Borna Coric (CRO) 3-6 6-3 7-5
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-3 4-6 6-3

Men's doubles, first round
John Peers (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) d [5] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Adam Pavlasek (CZE) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP
Men's singles, quarterfinals
[16] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v David Goffin (BEL)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals
John Peers (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) v [WC] Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Skander Mansouri (TUN)

