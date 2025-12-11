Seasoned executive and early-education advocate to lead Tennis

Senior business leader and advocate for early education Chris Harrop is the new Tennis Australia Chair replacing the retiring Jayne Hrdlicka at their Annual General Meeting in Melbourne earlier this week.

Mr Harrop, a lifelong tennis fan and social player, is an advisory partner for global strategy consulting firm Bain & Company with more than three decades of experience in business in Australia, the US and UK. He joined the Tennis Australia Board in December 2023.

“I am excited by the privilege of leading this incredible organisation and serving our sport. My focus will be on working with our Tennis community to continue our track record of growth, inclusion and innovation,” Mr Harrop said.

Dan Bisa will take up the role of Deputy Chair, bringing deep tennis experience with his five years on the Tennis Australia Board and four years as the Chair of Tennis ACT. Mr Bisa is a successful hospitality and property entrepreneur in both the ACT and NSW.

Three highly-credentialled new directors have also joined the Tennis Australia Board following the retirement of Ms Hrdlicka, Elizabeth Minogue and Graham Bradley.

The newest additions bring experience in corporate governance, transformative technologies, digital engagement strategies, large-scale infrastructure projects, financial management and strategy.

In a Members’ vote, held during the AGM, former Microsoft Australia MD and Salesforce APAC CEO Philippa Marlow (NSW) and BHP Independent Non-Executive Director Catherine Tanna (Vic) were elected to the Board with former Infrastructure Victoria Chair Jim Miller (Vic) confirmed as a Board-appointed director.

Chris Harrop, MBA (Hons), Bachelor of Commerce (Hons)

Tennis Australia Director since 2023

Highly experienced strategy advisor who has worked for global strategy consulting firm Bain & Company for more than 30 years in Australia, the US and UK.

Specialised in growth strategy, customer experience design and change management. Worked across a wide array of industries with a focus on consumer products and services. Led Bain’s Telecom, Media and Technology practice across the Asia-Pacific region for seven years. Served on Bain’s global board of directors for six years. Before joining Bain, he held sales and marketing roles with IBM, NCR and Adidas.

A passionate advocate for early childhood development. A non-executive director at Goodstart Early Learning. Co-founded Restacking the Odds, an initiative helping young children experiencing disadvantage.

Dan Bisa, BA Economics (Hons), MBA

Tennis Australia Director since 2019

Extensive experience in property development, construction, hospitality and financial services industries. Managing Director of Bisa Property since 1999, developing landmark projects in NSW, Qld and the ACT. President of Tennis ACT (2015-19), non-executive director since 2012. Oversaw the physical and financial transformation of the ACT International Tennis Centre, increased grassroots participation in the sport, as well as promoting and supporting flagship international competitions in the region.

Philippa Marlow, GAICD, Honorary Fellowship

Global leader in technology and innovation. As CEO for ANZ and ASEAN, led Salesforce through a period of significant growth, empowering a values driven leadership culture and team diversity, while maintaining focus on customer success. In her four-year tenure Salesforce, Australia and Singapore received Best Place to Work Awards in the top 5 places. Her other roles have included Chief Executive Officer Customer Marketplace at Suncorp and Managing Director of Microsoft Australia. Non-executive director of the Rugby Australia and Rugby World Cup. Member of Chief Executive Women and an Executive Ally for Pride Diversity. University of Technology Sydney Industry Advisory Board for six years.

Jim Miller, Master of Economics, Fellow of Institute of Actuaries of Australia

More than 30 years’ experience in investment banking as a principal and advisor across a full range of corporate and government sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe. Chair (Inaugural), Infrastructure Victoria (2015-25). Vice-Chair, J.P. Morgan (Australia) (2018-2023) and Executive Director, Macquarie Group (1994-2015). Current Director at Mercer Super and Independent Advisor for the Australian Government, Department of Defence.

Catherine Tanna, Bachelor of Laws, Honorary Doctor of Business

More than 30 years’ experience in the resources, oil and gas, power generation and retailing sectors. Director of Bechtel and Chair of Bechtel Australia. Independent Non-executive Director of BHP since April 2022 and chairs the Sustainability Committee. Managing Director of Energy Australia (2014-21). Senior executive roles with Shell and BG Group with responsibility for international operations across Africa, North Asia, Russia, North America, Latin America and Australia. Board of the Reserve Bank of Australia (2011-21), Advisory Board of Fujitsu Australia (2022-25). Director of the Business Council of Australia (2016-21).

The Tennis Australia Board comprises:

Chris Harrop, Chair

Dan Bisa, Deputy Chair

Mark Da Silva

Robyn Hendry

Philippa Marlow

Jim Miller

Peter Robertson

Catherine Tanna

Kylie Watson-Wheeler

Jayne Hrdlicka, Graham Bradley and Libby Minogue retire from Tennis Australia Board

Prominent businesswoman Jayne Hrdlicka retired from the Tennis Australia Board having served her full term.

Ms Hrdlicka joined the Tennis Australia Board in February 2016, the organisation’s first female Chair in October 2017. During her tenure the organisation established a strategic direction positioning Australian tennis as a global leader on multiple fronts. The Australian Open and tennis participation have grown strongly with Australian players figuring prominently in Grand Slams, the Olympics and Paralympics.

“We are going from strength to strength in every part of our portfolio – from grass roots, to our performance programs and of course the AO. All of our key metrics have compound annual growth rates in double digits. I am just so proud of the leadership strength we have built as an organisation and we are without a doubt a role model in Australian sport. In every corner of the community, we should be really proud of what we have achieved,” Ms Hrdlicka told a gathering of members at the AGM.

“Never forget, we make a difference in people's lives every day. No matter what your ability level there is a place for you in our sport. I could not be more proud of our role uniting communities across Australia and providing inspiration and hope to those less advantaged.

“My advice for the future is to continue to thrive as one team with a grand ambition. Our one team approach across our ecosystem unites us and enables us to do extraordinary things. Maintain our mantra ‘every day better’ … that is what is required of our tennis players working hard to be No.1 and that is behind our great results over the last nine years across the portfolio.”

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley paid tribute to his former Chair.

“Jayne’s contribution to Tennis has been extraordinary and she leaves a tremendous legacy for which we are all extremely grateful,” Mr Tiley said.

“Her focus throughout her tenure has been on collaboration and transparency as well as continued momentum for the organisation and across all levels of the sport.

“The benefits of her leadership will continue to be realised for years to come.”

Mr Tiley also took the opportunity to thank retiring Board Directors Graham Bradley AM and Elizabeth Minogue.

-ends-