Australian men accomplish 42-year rankings first

For the first time in more than 42 years, there are 10 Australians ranked inside the world's top 100 in the ATP Tour singles rankings.

This extraordinary level of depth was last recorded in the week of 4 January 1982.

"I feel like it's been a long time coming," Max Purcell, Australia's No.4-ranked man, said of the achievement.

"There's been no question that we've all had ability. I think all of us are just finding different ways to manage the workload throughout a year and figuring out how to get the most out of ourselves.

"Obviously Demon getting stronger and stronger is helping us. I feel like we need to catch him a little bit."

The 26-year-old Purcell, who has skyrocketed up 37 ranking places in the past month, believes the strength in numbers bodes well for Australia's chances in the Davis Cup competition this year.

"Winning the Davis Cup is a huge goal for Demon, and of mine as well, and I feel like everybody is pushing to get a spot in that team," Purcell said. "I feel like we're a really good shot of winning it and there are so many guys to choose from, so there's extra pressure to earn your spot.

"All the boys that are in the top 100 are such good singles players. I look at Walts (Adam Walton) and think 'man, this guy would do well playing for Australia'. Vuks (Aleksandar Vukic) as well, he's really professional about the way he goes about his business.

"As much as I don't want to get pushed out of the team, it's quite fun to watch."

ATP Tour singles rankingsTop-ranked Australians January 1982 July 2024 Player Rank Player Rank Peter McNamara No.10 Alex de Minaur No.6 Mark Edmondson No.20 Jordan Thompson No.40 John Fitzgerald No.60 Alexei Popyrin No.43 John Alexander No.61 Max Purcell No.64 Phil Dent No.62 Aleksandar Vukic No.65 Rod Frawley No.71 Rinky Hijikata No.74 Kim Warwick No.84 James Duckworth No.78 Paul McNamee No.89 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.88 David Carter No.93 Chris O'Connell No.93 Chris Johnstone No.97 Adam Walton No.95

Four of the Australian players inside the top 100 have recorded career-high rankings this season - Alex de Minaur (world No.6), Jordan Thompson (No.32), Alexei Popyrin (No.38) and Adam Walton (No.95).

James Duckworth, the oldest Australian player ranked inside the top 100 at age 32, believes this is a result of the incredible depth.

"The more we can have, the better," he said. "I think it helps to have big numbers of guys to practice together and push each other along to do better and better, which helps improve the general level of Australian tennis.

"We've got a really strong crop of guys and there's some great up-and-coming players too, like Tristan Schoolkate, so hopefully we can have a few more (inside the top 100) soon."

Australia is now the most heavily represented nation in the ATP Tour's top 100 rankings, an honour shared with France and the USA.

Most top-100 players by nation(as of 15 July 2024) Nation Players Australia 10 France 10 USA 10 Italy 9 Argentina 8

