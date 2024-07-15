Ranking movers: De Minaur's Wimbledon efforts rewarded with new career-high

Men's singles

Although Alex de Minaur's Wimbledon campaign ended in heartbreak due to injury, the latest ATP Tour singles rankings have provided a welcome silver lining.

By reaching his first quarterfinal at the prestigious All England Club, the 25-year-old rises three spots to a career-high world No.6.

This is the highest position achieved by an Australian man in more than 18 years and sees De Minaur become one of the highest-ranked Aussies in the 51-year history of the ATP Tour rankings.

Only six Australian men have reached a higher ranking position - John Newcombe (No.1), Pat Rafter (No.1), Lleyton Hewitt (No.1), Ken Rosewall (No.2), Rod Laver (No.3) and Pat Cash (No.4).

De Minaur's new career-high is not the only good news story in Australian tennis this week.

With Adam Walton returning to the world's top 100 following his stunning Wimbledon debut, it marks the first time since January 1982 that there are 10 Australians inside the top 100.

The resurgent Alex Bolt is verging on a top-200 return, jumping up 24 positions to world No.210 after his remarkable qualifying run at Wimbledon, while 20-year-old Philip Sekulic rises 16 spots to a career-high world No.225.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.6 +3 Jordan Thompson No.40 0 Alexei Popyrin No.43 +4 Max Purcell No.64 +4 Aleksandar Vukic No.65 +4 Rinky Hijikata No.74 +3 James Duckworth No.78 +3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.88 +5 Chris O'Connell No.93 -14 Adam Walton No.95 +6

Women's singles

Daria Saville continues to climb the WTA Tour singles rankings, rising to her highest position since March 2023.

The 30-year-old has skyrocketed up more than 130 places since the start of the season to sit at world No.78.

Two National Tennis Academy athletes achieve new career-highs this week, with 18-year-old Maya Joint improving seven places to world No.161 and 20-year-old Talia Gibson moving up 13 spots to world No.165.

The 26-year-old Maddison Inglis is also making major moves, improving 24 places to world No.224.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.78 +4 Arina Rodionova No.106 -3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.133 +3 Kimberly Birrell No.139 -7 Taylah Preston No.147 -1 Astra Sharma No.151 -11 Storm Hunter No.153 -9 Maya Joint No.161 +7 Talia Gibson No.165 +13 Olivia Gadecki No.168 +5

Men's doubles

Wimbledon finalists Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson soar to new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 26-year-old Purcell jumps up 12 spots to world No.19, bettering his previous best of No.25 achieved in April 2022.

While Thompson, who began the season at world No.106, now sits at world No.23. The 30-year-old rises nine places from his previous peak of world No.32.

Matthew Romios is celebrating a major career milestone, making his top-100 debut after winning an ATP Challenger title in Italy. The 25-year-old improves 14 places to world No.92 this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.3 -2 Max Purcell No.19 +12 Jordan Thompson No.23 +9 Rinky Hijikata No.50 0 John Peers No.55 -4 John-Patrick Smith No.60 +5 Matthew Romios No.92 +14 Andrew Harris No.138 -3 Tristan Schoolkate No.140 +1 Calum Puttergill No.149 -3

Women's doubles

Olivia Gadecki rises to a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 22-year-old jumps up 10 spots to world No.65 after progressing to the second round at Wimbledon for the first time.

Petra Hule (up 81 spots to world No.279) and Jaimee Fourlis (rising 113 places to world No.304) are the biggest movers of the week. They have been rewarded for their title-winning run at an ITF 75 tournament in the Netherlands.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.8 -2 Ellen Perez No.10 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.65 +10 Destanee Aiava No.137 +4 Daria Saville No.139 -17 Kimberly Birrell No.177 +2 Maddison Inglis No.197 +1 Talia Gibson No.205 0 Alana Parnaby No.235 -1 Alexandra Osborne No.253 +7

