Aussie doubles duo spoil Andy Murray's Wimbledon farewell

Emotions ran high as British favourite Andy Murray returned to Wimbledon's famous Centre Court today, teaming with his brother Jamie for the first time at his home Grand Slam.

Murray confirmed earlier this week that this is the final Grand Slam tournament of his illustrious career. The 37-year-old had hoped to contest singles, but a back injury forced him to focus on doubles instead.

This prompted tournament organisers, aware of the palpable fan interest, to schedule an opening-round men's doubles match at Centre Court for the first time in 29 years.

However, the former world No.1's wish for one last fairytale run in front of an adoring crowd was thwarted by the all-Aussie duo of Rinky Hijikata and John Peers.

The 23-year-old Hijikata and 35-year-old Peers, who are teaming up for the first time, ran out 7-6(6) 6-4 victors in a match they described as "surreal".

"To be able to step out and share it with Andy was something really special," Peers told tennis.com.au.

"It was an honour to be out there with him. He's been a true champion of the game. We were fortunate enough to play a good level and take care of what we had to. It was Andy's night, but unfortunately, we upset it for him."

It was the third time that Peers had competed on the famous court and Hijikata's first appearance.

"The only time I'd ever been out there was watching Ducks (James Duckworth) against Novak Djokovic a couple of years ago, so it was pretty cool," Hijikata said.

"I think that's the most prestigious court in tennis and the one you dream of playing on when you're a kid. To have the chance to play on there and play against someone like Andy and Jamie was really special. I loved every moment of it."

Hijikata and Peers were among five Australian men to score first-round wins today in the men's doubles competition, with Max Purcell, Jordan Thompson and John-Patrick Smith all advancing too.

In women's doubles, Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez made an impressive start to their Wimbledon campaign.

Fresh from claiming a WTA title in Germany last week, the third seeds continued their red-hot form to dismiss British wildcards Sarah Beth Grey and Tara Moore in a swift 47 minutes.

Olivia Gadecki also scored an opening-round victory alongside France's Elixane Lechemia, taking advantage of their late elevation into the draw as alternates.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

[15] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [WC] Jay Clarke (GBR)/Marcus Willis (GBR) 6-4 6-2

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) d [WC] Andy Murray (GBR)/Jamie Murray (GBR) 7-6(6) 6-4

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) d Victor Cornea (ROU)/Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-2 6-2

Women's doubles, first round

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [WC] Sarah Beth Grey (GBR)/Tara Moore (GBR) 6-1 6-2

[Alt] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Elixane Lechemia (FRA) d Katarzyna Piter (POL)/Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 6-4 6-3

[9] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) d Daria Saville (AUS)/Yuan Yue (CHN) 6-1 6-4

COMING UP

Men's doubles, first round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Nicolas Mahut (FRA)/Skander Mansouri (TUN)

Men's doubles, second round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Constantin Frantzen (GER)/Hendrik Jebens (GER)

[15] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Fabrice Martin (FRA)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [9] Neal Skupski (GBR)/Michael Venus (NZL)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 men's doubles draw

Women's doubles, second round

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Timea Babos (HUN)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)

[Alt] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Elixane Lechemia (FRA) v [4] Katerina Siniakova (CZE)/Taylor Townsend (USA)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 women's doubles draw

Mixed doubles, first round

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Andres Molteni (ARG)/Asia Muhammad (USA)

John Peers (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [3] Mate Pavic (CRO)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Ena Shibahara (JPN)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 mixed doubles draw

