Australian women match 45-year best in qualifying at Roland Garros 2024

Five Australians have advanced to the second round in the Roland Garros 2024 women's qualifying singles competition.

Kimberly Birrell and Priscilla Hon scored opening-round victories on day two in Paris, joining compatriots Astra Sharma, Taylah Preston and Olivia Gadecki in the next round.

This is only the second time in the past 45 years that five Australian women have progressed to this stage in a Roland Garros qualifying draw, matching the efforts of 2022.

The Open era record for Australian women reaching the second round in qualifying at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament is six, which was achieved in 1978.

Birrell achieved a milestone of her own, staging a stirring comeback to notch her career-first victory at Roland Garros.

The 26-year-old from the Gold Coast triumphed 2-6 6-0 6-3 against world No.170 Polina Kudermetova.

This is world No.154 Birrell's eighth win from her past 10 matches and sets up a second-round showdown with Serbian Olga Danilovic, the 11th seed in the women's qualifying draw.

Hon scored a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory in her opening-round clash against German Mona Barthel, a former world No.23.

The 26-year-old from Brisbane, who is currently ranked world No.216, next faces Hungarian Panna Udvardy, a 25-year-old ranked No.132.

World No.215 Li Tu is proudly carrying Australian hopes in the men's qualifying singles competition.

The 27-year-old from Adelaide recorded his career-first win at Roland Garros, producing an impressive display to beat Brit Oliver Crawford 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2.

Tu struck 42 winners to 25, which included nine aces, in the two-hour and 15-minute encounter.

After recording his first win on clay in almost two years, Tu's next challenge is a second-round meeting with veteran Mikhail Kukushkin. The 36-year-old from Kazakhstan is a former world No.39.

All six remaining Australians are scheduled to continue their qualifying campaigns on day three in Paris.

Players need to win three rounds to earn a coveted main-draw spot at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, first round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d Polina Kudermetova 2-6 6-0 6-3

Priscilla Hon (AUS) d Mona Barthel (GER) 7-6(5) 6-3

Lucija Ciric Bagaric (CRO) d [7] Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-4 6-3

Oksana Selekhmeteva d Destanee Aiava (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-4

Men's qualifying singles, first round

Li Tu (AUS) d Oliver Crawford (GBR) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2

Maxime Janvier (FRA) d [3] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-3 6-1

Alejandro Moro Canas (ESP) d Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-1 6-2



COMING UP

Women's qualifying singles, second round

[22] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Timea Babos (HUN)

[30] Taylah Preston (AUS) v Alexandra Eala (PHL)

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [11] Olga Danilovic (SRB)

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [27] Panna Udvardy (HUN)

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Solana Sierra (ARG)

Men's qualifying singles, second round

Li Tu (AUS) v [25] Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ)

