Australian women off to a promising start in qualifying at Roland Garros 2024

Australians Olivia Gadecki, Taylah Preston and Astra Sharma all scored first-round qualifying wins at Roland Garros 2024.

Tuesday 21 May 2024
Leigh Rogers
Paris, France

Three Australian women scored wins on the opening day of action in the Roland Garros 2024 qualifying competition.

Taylah Preston made a dream pro-level debut in Paris, powering to a 6-2 6-4 victory against Croatian Tara Wurth.

The 21-year-old Wurth lists clay as her favourite surface and won an ITF 75 tournament in Croatia last week, dropping only a single set in an impressive run.

However, the less experienced Preston had her measure in their first-round clash.

The highly touted 18-year-old from Perth fired 18 winners to 12, helping her wrap up victory in 86 minutes.

World No.137 Preston will face a fellow debutante, 18-year-old Alexandra Eala from the Philippines, in the next round.

Astra Sharma was tested early in her opening-round meeting with German Ella Seidel, however, finished strongly to run out a 2-6 7-6(4) 6-2 victor.

The 28-year-old from Perth struck six aces, including three in the deciding set, in the one-hour and 54-minute encounter.

This is world No.130 Sharma's first win at Roland Garros since 2021, when she reached the second round as a main-draw wildcard.

Sharma next faces Hungarian Timea Babos, a former world No.25 and a two-time Roland Garros doubles champion.

Olivia Gadecki eliminated a seeded opponent in the opening round, dismissing world No.122 McCartney Kessler in straight sets.

World No.165 Gadecki's 7-6(4) 6-1 triumph is the biggest win of her career, in a completed match, on European clay.

The 22-year-old from the Gold Coast struck 30 winners to seven in the one-hour and 38-minute match.

This sets up a second-round showdown with Argentina's Solana Sierra, a 19-year-old who was a Roland Garros girls' singles finalist in 2022.

Seven more Australians are scheduled to play their first-round matches on day two of qualifying in Paris.

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 qualifying day two schedule

Players need to win three rounds to earn a coveted main-draw spot at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS
Women's qualifying singles, first round
[22] Astra Sharma (AUS) d Ella Seidel (GER) 2-6 7-6(4) 6-2
[30] Taylah Preston (AUS) d Tara Wurth (CRO) 6-2 6-4
Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d [19] McCartney Kessler (USA) 7-6(4) 6-1
Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) d Talia Gibson (AUS) 6-1 6-1
Anastasia Tikhonova d Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 6-3 6-3

Men's qualifying singles, first round
Dalibor Svrcina (CZE) d Omar Jasika (AUS) 6-2 7-5
Otto Virtanen (FIN) d Dane Sweeny (AUS) 6-2 6-3

COMING UP
Women's qualifying singles, first round
[7] Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Lucija Ciric Bagaric (CRO)
Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Polina Kudermetova
Destanee Aiava (AUS) v Oksana Selekhmeteva
Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Mona Barthel (GER)

Women's qualifying singles, second round
[22] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Timea Babos (HUN)
[30] Taylah Preston (AUS) v Alexandra Eala (PHL)
Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Solana Sierra (ARG)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 women's qualifying singles draw

Men's qualifying singles, first round
[3] James Duckworth (AUS) v Maxime Janvier (FRA)
Li Tu (AUS) v Oliver Crawford (GBR)
Marc Polmans (AUS) v Alejandro Moro Canas (ESP)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 men's qualifying singles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!