Aussie weekly wrap: Seven Australians feature in finals

The Australian summer of tennis may have officially drawn to a close, but our Aussie athletes are still producing impressive results both at home and abroad.

Ellen Perez was a doubles finalist at a WTA 500 tournament in Austria, recording her best result of the season so far alongside American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

The in-form Arina Rodionova posted her best WTA singles result in more than six years, scoring two top-100 wins on her march into the Thailand Open quarterfinals.

Another Melburnian, 26-year-old Omar Jasika, is enjoying an incredible resurgence of his own and captured his biggest title in seven years at an Australian Pro Tour event in Tasmania.

Priscilla Hon was also crowned a champion at the Burnie International, securing the biggest singles title of her career.

The future also looks bright, with five of Australia's most promising talents claiming ITF junior titles in Queensland this week.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Ellen Perez: The 28-year-old was a doubles finalist at a WTA 500 tournament at Linz (Austria) with American Nicole Melichar-Martinez. This was their 10th finals appearance as a team and their sixth in the past 12 months.

Arina Rodionova: The 34-year-old scored two top-100 wins to advance to the singles quarterfinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Hua Hin (Thailand). This was Rodionova's best WTA-level result since July 2017. The Aussie also progressed to the doubles semifinals alongside China's Yuan Yue. This was her best tour-level doubles result since April 2021.

Taylah Preston: The 18-year-old defeated two higher-ranked opponents, including world No.127 Olivia Gadecki, to qualify at the WTA 250 tournament in Hua Hin. This was the second time Preston has qualified for a WTA-level tournament.

Omar Jasika: The 26-year-old won the men's singles title at an ATP Challenger in Burnie (Australia). It is Jasika's second career ATP Challenger title and first since 2017. The resurgent Jasika eliminated world No.74 Rinky Hijikata during this title-winning run, which was his first top-100 victory in eight years.

Alex Bolt: The 31-year-old was a singles finalist at the ATP Challenger in Burnie. This was Bolt's first singles final appearance at this level since July 2021.

Alex Bolt and Luke Saville: The Aussie duo claimed their second doubles title as a team at the ATP Challenger tournament in Burnie, after saving three championship points in the final. This is 31-year-old Bolt's 20th career doubles title and 30-year-old Saville's 30th.

Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton: The Aussie pair finished runners-up in the doubles event at the ATP Challenger in Burnie. It was a tough loss for 22-year-old Schoolkate and 24-year-old Walton after failing to convert three championship points in the final.

James Duckworth: The 32-year-old was a singles semifinalist at an ATP Challenger in Cleveland (USA). This improves Duckworth's season record to seven wins from his 10 matches.

Luke Saville: The 30-year-old advanced to the singles quarterfinals at the ATP Challenger in Burnie. This was Saville's best singles result at ATP Challenger level since October 2019.

Dane Sweeny: The 22-year-old was a singles quarterfinalist at the ATP Challenger in Burnie. This improves Sweeny's recent record to five wins from his past seven matches.

Marc Polmans: The 26-year-old scored his first match wins of the season, tallying two victories to reach the singles quarterfinals at the ATP Challenger in Burnie.

Priscilla Hon: The 25-year-old won the women's singles title at an ITF 75 tournament in Burnie (Australia). This is Hon's 10th and biggest singles title of her career. The in-form Hon has now won seven of her past eight matches.

Maya Joint: The 17-year-old defeated two higher-ranked opponents to progress to the singles quarterfinals at the ITF 75 tournament in Burnie.

Jaimee Fourlis: The 24-year-old was a doubles semifinalist at the ITF 75 tournament in Burnie alongside Brit Katie Swan.

Renee Alame: The 14-year-old claimed the girls' singles title at an ITF J100 tournament in Brisbane. This is Alame's second, and biggest, ITF junior title.

Alana Subasic: The 16-year-old was a finalist in the girls' singles competition at the ITF J100 tournament in Brisbane. This improves Subasic's record since returning from a broken wrist to seven wins from 10 matches.

Brendan Loh: The 17-year-old was a boys' singles finalist at an ITF J100 tournament in Brisbane. Loh scored four consecutive straight-sets victories to progress to his first singles final on the ITF junior tour.

Rohan Hazratwala and Jarrod Joyce: The 16-year-old Hazratwala and 17-year-old Joyce won the boys' doubles title at the ITF J100 event in Brisbane. This is a fourth ITF junior doubles title for both Hazratwala and Joyce.

Sarah Mildren and Gabrielle Villegas: The 15-year-old Mildren and 16-year-old Villegas claimed the girls' doubles title at the ITF J100 tournament in Brisbane. This is the second ITF junior doubles title for both Mildren and Villegas.

