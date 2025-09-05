Jaimee Fourlis

We knew what we had to do and we executed it really well.

Jaimee Fourlis, 11 Jan 2020
Jaimee celebrates a winning shot

Biography

On Court

  • Made her WTA rankings debut on 13 April 2015, at No.930
  • This came not long after reaching the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF in Melbourne as a qualifier
  • Represented Australia in Junior Fed Cup in 2015; the team progressed to the final in Madrid, Spain
  • Cracked the world’s junior top 40 in early 2016
  • As a qualifier, won eight straight matches to storm to her first professional title at the $25,000 ITF tournament in Perth in February 2016
  • Won the Australian Open Play-off in December 2016 to secure a wildcard into the main draw of AO2017
  • Won her first Grand Slam match at the Australian Open in 2017; was the youngest Australian female to do so since 2008
  • Made Roland Garros debut in 2017 – after winning the Australian wildcard play-off – and took a set off Caroline Wozniacki in the first round
  • Victorious at the Australian 18/u Championships in December 2017, gaining revenge on Destanee Aiava for her finals loss in the same event 12 months earlier; as a result, won a wildcard into Australian Open 2018
  • Cracked WTA top 200 on 18 June 2018
  • Underwent shoulder surgery in 2020
  • Made the Australian Open 2022 mixed doubles final as a wildcard pairing with Jason Kubler
  • Enjoyed a resurgent 2022 season, winning 50 singles matches and three ITF titles, and rising from outside the top 300 to a career-high ranking of 147th in July
  • In February 2023, won eighth career ITF title in Burnie, improving record in finals to 8-1.

Off Court

  • High achiever in high school; completed Year 12 in 2017.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age25
Born17 September 1999
LivesMelbourne
PlaysRight-handed
Pro Since2015

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023204
2022162
2021323
2020264
2019248
2018202
2017327
2016427
2015934

