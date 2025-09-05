- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
- Gallery
Biography
On Court
- Made her WTA rankings debut on 13 April 2015, at No.930
- This came not long after reaching the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF in Melbourne as a qualifier
- Represented Australia in Junior Fed Cup in 2015; the team progressed to the final in Madrid, Spain
- Cracked the world’s junior top 40 in early 2016
- As a qualifier, won eight straight matches to storm to her first professional title at the $25,000 ITF tournament in Perth in February 2016
- Won the Australian Open Play-off in December 2016 to secure a wildcard into the main draw of AO2017
- Won her first Grand Slam match at the Australian Open in 2017; was the youngest Australian female to do so since 2008
- Made Roland Garros debut in 2017 – after winning the Australian wildcard play-off – and took a set off Caroline Wozniacki in the first round
- Victorious at the Australian 18/u Championships in December 2017, gaining revenge on Destanee Aiava for her finals loss in the same event 12 months earlier; as a result, won a wildcard into Australian Open 2018
- Cracked WTA top 200 on 18 June 2018
- Underwent shoulder surgery in 2020
- Made the Australian Open 2022 mixed doubles final as a wildcard pairing with Jason Kubler
- Enjoyed a resurgent 2022 season, winning 50 singles matches and three ITF titles, and rising from outside the top 300 to a career-high ranking of 147th in July
- In February 2023, won eighth career ITF title in Burnie, improving record in finals to 8-1.
Off Court
- High achiever in high school; completed Year 12 in 2017.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|25
|Born
|17 September 1999
|Lives
|Melbourne
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Pro Since
|2015
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|204
|2022
|162
|2021
|323
|2020
|264
|2019
|248
|2018
|202
|2017
|327
|2016
|427
|2015
|934
Latest news
Gallery
Jaimee Fourlis Australian Open mixed doubles final 2022
Jaimee Fourlis hits a forehand during the mixed doubles final of the Australian Open on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park
Jaimee Fourlis 18/u Australian Championships winner 2017
Jaimee Fourlis poses for photoshoot after winning her girls' singles final match against Destanee Aiava at 2017 18/u Australian Championships in Melbourne
Jaimee Fourlis 18/u Australian Championships final 2017
Jaimee Fourlis in action during her girls' singles final match against Destanee Aiava at 2017 18/u Australian Championships in Melbourne
Jaimee Fourlis Australian Open round 2 2022
Jaimee Fourlis during round 2 of the Australian Open on KIA Arena at Melbourne Park
Jaimee Fourlis Yarra Valley Classic 2021
Jaimee Fourlis during her match on court 10 during Day 2 of the WTA 500 Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5