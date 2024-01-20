De Minaur eyeing quarterfinal spot at Australian Open 2024

Alex de Minaur has scored three top-10 wins already this season. Can he claim a fourth this evening?

That's the big question as the Aussie favourite prepares for a fourth-round showdown with world No.5 Andrey Rublev at Rod Laver Arena.

The 24-year-old is hoping to progress to a first quarterfinal at his home Grand Slam.

"I've made a couple fourth rounds in the past. I maybe have gotten to that point and not played the type of match I wanted to," De Minaur said. "I'm hoping I can break that barrier and go one further."

World No.10 De Minaur has won three of his past five meetings against Rublev, however lost their most recent clash in November last year.

"He's got some immense firepower and his forehand is deadly," De Minaur noted.

"It's basically do your best to not allow him to hit forehands, especially from the middle of the court. That will probably be the game plan."

De Minaur is among 25 Aussies scheduled to compete across an exciting day eight schedule at Australian Open 2024.

World No.1 Storm Hunter features in women's and mixed doubles matches, while the son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt, Cruz, makes his Grand Slam debut in the boys' singles competition.

Long-time Aussie favourites Mark Philippoussis, Alicia Molik and Casey Dellacqua are also back on court, competing in the legends' doubles event.

Aussies in action on day eight:

Men's singles, fourth round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [5] Andrey Rublev, Rod Laver Arena, night session, first match (from 7pm AEDT)

Women's doubles, third round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Ekaterina Alexandrova/Anna Kalinskaya, Kia Arena, third match

Mixed doubles, first round

[1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Mate Pavic (CRO), Kia Arena, fifth match

Mixed doubles, second round

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) v Aldila Sutjiadi (INA)/Michael Venus (NZL), Rod Laver Arena, night session, second match

Legends' doubles, round-robin

Casey Dellacqua (AUS)/Alicia Molik (AUS) v Daniela Hantuchova (SVK)/Li Na (CHN), Margaret Court Arena, first match (from 12pm AEDT)

Mark Philippoussis (AUS)/Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) v Tommy Haas (GER)/Radek Stepanek (CZE), Kia Arena, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Girls' singles, first round

[6] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [Q] Daria Egorova, Court 3, third match

Maya Joint (AUS) v [14] Wakana Sonobe (JPN), Court 6, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[WC] Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) v Asylzhan Arystanbekova (KAZ), Court 6, third match

[WC] Koharu Nishikawa (AUS) v Mia Slama (USA), Court 13, second match

[WC] Kimiko Cooper (AUS) v [Q] Lea Nilsson (SWE), Court 6, second match

[Q] Alana Subasic (AUS) v Noemi Basiletti (ITA), Court 13, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Boys' singles, first round

[13] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v Hoyoung Roh (KOR), Court 7, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[WC] Rohan Hazratwala (AUS) v [5] Kaylan Bigun (USA), Court 8, fifth match

[WC] Cruz Hewitt (AUS) v [6] Alexander Razeghi (USA), Court 3, second match

[WC] Daniel Jovanovski (AUS) v Atakan Karahan (TUR), Court 8, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[WC] Jerome Estephan (AUS) v [Q] William Rejchtman Vinciguerra (SWE), Court 13, third match

Girls' doubles, first round

[6] Maya Joint (AUS)/Kristiana Sidorova v Ksenia Efremova (FRA)/Alena Kovackova (CZE), Court 8, fourth match

[WC] Lily Taylor (AUS)/Gabrielle Villegas (AUS) v Yoana Konstantinova (BUL)/Teodora Kostovic (SRB), Court 6, fifth match

Boys' doubles, first round

[WC] Jonas Hahn (AUS)/Ty Host (AUS) v Atakan Karahan (TUR)/Hoyoung Roh (KOR), Court 6, fourth match

[WC] Thomas Gadecki (AUS)/Hugh Winter (AUS) v [2] Tomasz Berkieta (CZE)/Maxim Mrva (CZE), Court 14, fourth match

[4] Pavle Marinkov (AUS)/Charlie Camus (FRA) v Diego Dedura-Palomero (GER)/Max Schoenhaus (GER), Court 17, fourth match

