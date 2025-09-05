Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis when she was four or five years old
  • Represented Australia at the World Juniors finals in Czech Republic
  • Represented Australia at the Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain
  • Lists her biggest inspiration as Ash Barty
  • Says she has modelled her game on Ash Barty. Loves her slice and variety on court.
  • Favourite tennis memory as a fan was watching Roger Federer win his 2017 Australian Open against Rafael Nadal.
  • Has been attending the Australian Open as a fan since she was five years old and aims to compete in the Grand Slam.

Statistics

Key statistics

LivesMelbourne, Australia
PlaysRight-handed