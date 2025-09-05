- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis when she was four or five years old
- Represented Australia at the World Juniors finals in Czech Republic
- Represented Australia at the Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain
- Lists her biggest inspiration as Ash Barty
- Says she has modelled her game on Ash Barty. Loves her slice and variety on court.
- Favourite tennis memory as a fan was watching Roger Federer win his 2017 Australian Open against Rafael Nadal.
- Has been attending the Australian Open as a fan since she was five years old and aims to compete in the Grand Slam.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Lives
|Melbourne, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed