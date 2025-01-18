Alicia Molik

australian-flag

Australia

active

I've certainly seen and experienced everything. So on a personal note, incredibly fulfilled.

Alicia Molik, 11 Dec 2023
Alicia Molik poses for a phto

Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis at age of seven after watching her older brother, Richard
  • Captured the Australian Open junior doubles title in 1998, partnering fellow Australian Evie Dominikovic
  • Member of the Australian Institute of Sport scholarship program in 1999
  • Broke into the world’s top 100 in 1999
  • Member of the Australian team competing at the Sydney Olympics in 2000
  • Captured her maiden career singles title in Hobart in 2003, beating Amy Frazier in the final
  • Claimed three WTA titles in 2004 – in Stockholm, Zurich and Luxembourg
  • Reached the Wimbledon and US Open mixed doubles finals in 2004, partnering Australian doubles legend Todd Woodbridge
  • Won a bronze medal for Australia in singles at the 2004 Athens Olympics
  • Broke into the world’s top 10 in 2005
  • Won her first Grand Slam doubles title at Australian Open 2005, partnering Svetlana Kuznetsova
  • Won the French Open doubles in 2007, partnering Mara Santangelo
  • Reached the Wimbledon mixed doubles final in 2007, partnering Swede Jonas Bjorkman
  • Competed for Australia at the Beijing Olympics in 2008
  • Member of the Australian Federation Cup team from 1999-2004, 2006-08 and 2010
  • Retired in September 2008 following elbow ligament damage, however launched a comeback 12 months later
  • Represented Australia in the Fed Cup, as well as making a return to the top 100 since re-joining the tour
  • Gave birth in January 2012 and hasn’t played competitively since
  • Served as Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup) captain from January 2013 until December 2023.

Off Court

  • Parents are Andrew and Teresa
  • Husband is Tim Sullivan and the couple has two children
  • Hobbies include golf, in-line skating, bike riding, squash and going to the beach and football games
  • Favourite musicians are U2, Kylie Minogue, Coldplay and Robbie Williams
  • Favourite cuisines are Thai and Japanese, and she appreciates good red wine.

Titles/Finals

Titles

2009 Darwin ITF, Kalgoorlie ITF, Bendigo ITF

2005 Sydney WTA

2004 Stockholm WTA, Zürich WTA, Luxembourg WTA

2003 Hobart WTA

2001 Gifu ITF, Fukuoka ITF

1999 Gold Coast ITF

1998 Saga ITF, Queensland ITF

2001 Stone Mountain, USA ITF

1999 Fresno ITF

Finals

2009 Port Pirie ITF, Esperance ITF

2005 Doha WTA

2004 Vienna WTA

2003 Sarasota WTA, Budapest WTA

2002 Nurlootpa ITF

2001 Stone Mountain, USA ITF

1999 Fresno ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age44
Born27 January 1981
Birth PlaceAdelaide, South Australia
LivesPerth, Western Australia
Height182 cm
PlaysRight-handed

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2011317
2010110
2009309
2008311
200758
2006163
200529
200413
200335
2002100
200147
2000115
199994
1998172

Latest news