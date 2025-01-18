Alicia Molik

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis at age of seven after watching her older brother, Richard
- Captured the Australian Open junior doubles title in 1998, partnering fellow Australian Evie Dominikovic
- Member of the Australian Institute of Sport scholarship program in 1999
- Broke into the world’s top 100 in 1999
- Member of the Australian team competing at the Sydney Olympics in 2000
- Captured her maiden career singles title in Hobart in 2003, beating Amy Frazier in the final
- Claimed three WTA titles in 2004 – in Stockholm, Zurich and Luxembourg
- Reached the Wimbledon and US Open mixed doubles finals in 2004, partnering Australian doubles legend Todd Woodbridge
- Won a bronze medal for Australia in singles at the 2004 Athens Olympics
- Broke into the world’s top 10 in 2005
- Won her first Grand Slam doubles title at Australian Open 2005, partnering Svetlana Kuznetsova
- Won the French Open doubles in 2007, partnering Mara Santangelo
- Reached the Wimbledon mixed doubles final in 2007, partnering Swede Jonas Bjorkman
- Competed for Australia at the Beijing Olympics in 2008
- Member of the Australian Federation Cup team from 1999-2004, 2006-08 and 2010
- Retired in September 2008 following elbow ligament damage, however launched a comeback 12 months later
- Represented Australia in the Fed Cup, as well as making a return to the top 100 since re-joining the tour
- Gave birth in January 2012 and hasn’t played competitively since
- Served as Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup) captain from January 2013 until December 2023.
Off Court
- Parents are Andrew and Teresa
- Husband is Tim Sullivan and the couple has two children
- Hobbies include golf, in-line skating, bike riding, squash and going to the beach and football games
- Favourite musicians are U2, Kylie Minogue, Coldplay and Robbie Williams
- Favourite cuisines are Thai and Japanese, and she appreciates good red wine.
Titles/Finals
Titles
2009 Darwin ITF, Kalgoorlie ITF, Bendigo ITF
2005 Sydney WTA
2004 Stockholm WTA, Zürich WTA, Luxembourg WTA
2003 Hobart WTA
2001 Gifu ITF, Fukuoka ITF
1999 Gold Coast ITF
1998 Saga ITF, Queensland ITF
2001 Stone Mountain, USA ITF
1999 Fresno ITF
Finals
2009 Port Pirie ITF, Esperance ITF
2005 Doha WTA
2004 Vienna WTA
2003 Sarasota WTA, Budapest WTA
2002 Nurlootpa ITF
2001 Stone Mountain, USA ITF
1999 Fresno ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|44
|Born
|27 January 1981
|Birth Place
|Adelaide, South Australia
|Lives
|Perth, Western Australia
|Height
|182 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2011
|317
|2010
|110
|2009
|309
|2008
|311
|2007
|58
|2006
|163
|2005
|29
|2004
|13
|2003
|35
|2002
|100
|2001
|47
|2000
|115
|1999
|94
|1998
|172