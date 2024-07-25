Casey Dellacqua

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Started learning to play tennis aged seven when her mum, Nita, and her nan put her in group lessons at Kingsley Tennis Club
- Played all sports as a child and always knew she wanted to be a professional athlete
- Proudest moments were when her parents, Nita, and father Kim, watched her play at major tournaments
- Made her Grand Slam debut at Australian Open 2003
- Made her Fed Cup debut for Australia in 2006
- Broke into the top 100 in mid-2007
- Joined the world’s top 50 for the first time in 2008, a season highlighted by fourth-round showing at Australian Open
- Reached the final of the women’s doubles at the 2008 French Open, partnering Francesca Schiavone
- Represented Australia at the Beijing Olympics in 2008
- Underwent shoulder surgery in early 2009 and missed the rest of the season; missed most of 2010 due to foot surgery
- Cracked the WTA doubles top 10 in May 2009
- Claimed the mixed doubles title at the 2011 French Open, partnering American Scott Lipsky
- In 2011 secured a record breaking six ITF Futures Pro Circuit titles in a row, all on home soil
- Cracked the top 30 in singles with an impressive 2014 that featured final-16 performances at the Australian Open and US Open
- Doubles finalist with Ash Barty at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open in 2015
- Suffered a nasty fall on court that saw her miss most of 2016; doubles ranking was world No.5 at the time of the injury
- Made a great doubles return in 2017, reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon and runner-up at Roland Garros
- Qualified for the WTA Finals doubles event in 2017 (with Ash Barty)
- Retired from professional tennis in April 2018, after winning the decisive doubles rubber (alongside Barty) to give Australia a 3-2 victory over Ukraine in Fed Cup
- Since retiring, has pursued tennis commentary, as well as working in Tennis Australia’s Women & Girls and Player Relations spaces.
Off Court
- Watches AFL (Carlton fan), cricket and V8 Supercars in her spare time.
- Enjoys sleeping, shopping, hanging out with friends and family and reading.
- Favourite movie is Dirty Dancing.
- Favourite actor is Brad Pitt.
- Favourite music is hip-hop and R&B.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|40
|Born
|11 February 1985
|Birth Place
|Perth, Western Australia
|Lives
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Height
|165 cm
|Plays
|Left-handed
|Coach
|Shannon Nettle
|Pro Since
|2002
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2015
|112
|2014
|30
|2013
|130
|2012
|88
|2011
|156
|2010
|226
|2009
|1004
|2008
|55
|2007
|78
|2006
|172
|2005
|223
|2004
|301
|2003
|275
|2002
|458