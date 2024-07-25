Casey Dellacqua

australian-flag

Australia

active

We're just gonna have a great time and enjoy just being back together as friends on a tennis court, which we have loved to do our whole life.

Casey Dellacqua, 20 Jun 2024
Biography

On Court

  • Started learning to play tennis aged seven when her mum, Nita, and her nan put her in group lessons at Kingsley Tennis Club
  • Played all sports as a child and always knew she wanted to be a professional athlete
  • Proudest moments were when her parents, Nita, and father Kim, watched her play at major tournaments
  • Made her Grand Slam debut at Australian Open 2003
  • Made her Fed Cup debut for Australia in 2006
  • Broke into the top 100 in mid-2007
  • Joined the world’s top 50 for the first time in 2008, a season highlighted by fourth-round showing at Australian Open
  • Reached the final of the women’s doubles at the 2008 French Open, partnering Francesca Schiavone
  • Represented Australia at the Beijing Olympics in 2008
  • Underwent shoulder surgery in early 2009 and missed the rest of the season; missed most of 2010 due to foot surgery
  • Cracked the WTA doubles top 10 in May 2009
  • Claimed the mixed doubles title at the 2011 French Open, partnering American Scott Lipsky
  • In 2011 secured a record breaking six ITF Futures Pro Circuit titles in a row, all on home soil
  • Cracked the top 30 in singles with an impressive 2014 that featured final-16 performances at the Australian Open and US Open
  • Doubles finalist with Ash Barty at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open in 2015
  • Suffered a nasty fall on court that saw her miss most of 2016; doubles ranking was world No.5 at the time of the injury
  • Made a great doubles return in 2017, reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon and runner-up at Roland Garros
  • Qualified for the WTA Finals doubles event in 2017 (with Ash Barty)
  • Retired from professional tennis in April 2018, after winning the decisive doubles rubber (alongside Barty) to give Australia a 3-2 victory over Ukraine in Fed Cup
  • Since retiring, has pursued tennis commentary, as well as working in Tennis Australia’s Women & Girls and Player Relations spaces.

Off Court

  • Watches AFL (Carlton fan), cricket and V8 Supercars in her spare time.
  • Enjoys sleeping, shopping, hanging out with friends and family and reading.
  • Favourite movie is Dirty Dancing.
  • Favourite actor is Brad Pitt.
  • Favourite music is hip-hop and R&B.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age40
Born11 February 1985
Birth PlacePerth, Western Australia
LivesSydney, New South Wales
Height165 cm
PlaysLeft-handed
CoachShannon Nettle
Pro Since2002

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2015112
201430
2013130
201288
2011156
2010226
20091004
200855
200778
2006172
2005223
2004301
2003275
2002458