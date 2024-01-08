Ranking movers: Aussies rewarded for impressive starts to 2024 season

Men's singles

Several Australians have made giant strides in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

This includes Alex de Minaur who makes his top-10 debut after a stunning performance at the United Cup.

The 24-year-old rises two spots to a career-high world No.10 after tallying three top-10 wins at the team event.

De Minaur becomes the first Australian man to hold a top-10 singles ranking since Lleyton Hewitt in July 2006.

Jordan Thompson has been rewarded for his stirring semifinal run in Brisbane, jumping up eight spots to world No.47. This is the 29-year-old's best ranking since August 2019.

James Duckworth is back inside the world's top 100 for the first time since September 2022. The 31-year-old improves 20 places after advancing to the Brisbane quarterfinals.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.10 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.43 -3 Max Purcell No.45 0 Jordan Thompson No.47 +8 Aleksandar Vukic No.63 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.68 -3 Rinky Hijikata No.70 +1 Chris O'Connell No.71 -3 James Duckworth No.96 +20 Jason Kubler No.112 -10

Women's singles

Arina Rodionova soars to a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 34-year-old rises eight spots to world No.105 after scoring two top-50 wins to reach the third round at the Brisbane International.

Olivia Gadecki is at a new career-high as well, moving up three places to world No.121. The 21-year-old reached the second round as a qualifier in Brisbane last week.

Talia Gibson, up seven places to a career-high world No.229, and Daria Saville, who rises 14 spots to return to the world's top 200, have also been rewarded for their performances in Brisbane.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Arina Rodionova No.105 +8 Kimberly Birrell No.117 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.121 +3 Astra Sharma No.132 -6 Storm Hunter No.179 -4 Daria Saville No.195 +14 Taylah Preston No.203 +5 Priscilla Hon No.206 -2 Destanee Aiava No.210 -4 Jaimee Fourlis No.216 0

Men's doubles

Jordan Thompson returns to the world's top 100 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 29-year-old rises 16 spots to world No.90 after progressing to the semifinals at the Brisbane International. This is Thompson's highest ranking since January 2018.

Calum Puttergill makes his top-150 debut this week, with the 30-year-old improving eight spots to world No.148. This follows a runner-up finish at an ATP Challenger event in New Caledonia.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.4 0 Rinky Hijikata No.24 -1 Jason Kubler No.31 -1 Max Purcell No.33 +2 John Peers No.39 0 John-Patrick Smith No.77 +1 Jordan Thompson No.90 +16 Andrew Harris No.100 -4 Matthew Romios No.130 +1 Luke Saville No.133 +1

Women's doubles

Daria Saville is one of the biggest movers in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 29-year-old skyrockets up 43 places to world No.133 following her semifinal appearance at the Brisbane International last week.

Astra Sharma (rising 24 spots to world No.187) and Kaylah McPhee (up 39 positions to world No.226) are also on the rise after recording a runner-up finish at the Canberra International. This is a new career-high for 25-year-old McPhee.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.1 0 Ellen Perez No.17 0 Olivia Gadecki No.93 0 Daria Saville No.133 +43 Destanee Aiava No.165 -4 Talia Gibson No.173 -2 Olivia Tjandramulia No.181 -3 Astra Sharma No.187 +24 Priscilla Hon No.190 -2 Elysia Bolton No.218 -2

