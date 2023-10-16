Tennis Australia receives gender equality award

Tennis Australia's quest to create more opportunities for women, both on and off the court, has been recognised by the International Tennis Federation.

The ITF presented Tennis Australia with a Silver Advantage All Award during its recent annual general meeting in Mexico.

The ITF's Advantage All Reward and Recognition Program was developed to encourage national associations to adopt equality related initiatives.

Tennis Australia was lauded for its Women Leaders in Tennis program, which provides access to mentoring and networking for women aged over 18, and the Learn 2 Lead program, which provides leadership skills for young women aged 14-18.

It is the second consecutive year that Tennis Australia has been recognised, having received the ITF's Bronze Advantage All Award in 2022.

"We are very proud that the ITF have recognised our Women and Girls Strategy and our ongoing work in this space," Tennis Australia's Director of Government, Social Impact and Stakeholder Relations Vicki Reid said.

"As an organisation, we are committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment in all aspects of the sport. It's our hope that through our Women and Girls Strategy we can remove barriers and empower women and girls to reach their full potential.

"While this award reaffirms we are making positive changes, there is still a lot more work to do and we look forward to continue our quest for gender equality."

Tennis Canada received the gold award, with Tennis New Zealand presented bronze.

Highly commended awards were also presented to national associations from Bhutan, Ecuador, Seychelles, Sweden, Austria, China, USA and Great Britain.

"In the game of tennis, the Advantage All strategy serves as a powerful testament to our commitment to making the court a level playing field," ITF President Dave Haggerty said.

"Since 2018, we've championed gender equality as a top priority, applauding every national tennis association for their strides towards balance.

"Congratulations to all winners, may their success inspire a future where 'advantage all' is the rule, not the exception. Together, we shape a future where equality prevails, both on and off the court."

