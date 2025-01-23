Pacific women leaders celebrated at the Australian Open

A group of inspiring Pacific women have achieved a significant milestone in their leadership journey both on and off the court.

Eleven women from Pacific nations - Fiji, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu - graduated from the 2024-25 Tennis Australia-PacificAus Sports 'Pacific Women Leaders in Tennis' program.

The leadership program is part of Tennis Australia's Pacific Women and Girls in Tennis - Emerging on to the World Stage program and funded by the Australian Government's elite sports pathways program, PacificAus Sports. The program aims to support and empower Pacific women to take up leadership positions through professional development and networking opportunities.

Daisy Sipiti, from Vanuatu, and Cynthia Wickman, from the Solomon Islands, were two of the recent graduates from this year's leadership program.

"I found the Pacific Women Leaders in Tennis program incredibly insightful and versatile, providing valuable lessons not only on leadership but also on personal growth. Moving forward as a young woman leader, I think it is very important that I take forward these lessons and strategies into my own community," Sipiti said.

"For me personally, the network and connection that is formed with other participants and program facilitators has been the biggest take away for me, as without this program I probably wouldn't have had the chance to not only meet but get to know and bond with these wonderful women that I will continue to keep in touch with in the pacific tennis community," Wickman said.

The women were welcomed at the AO Pacific Showcase dinner on Tuesday night - providing them an invaluable opportunity to immerse themselves in the global tennis community, further strengthening their aspirations to become leaders within the sport.

"I'm excited to see the tennis growing in our region and am inspired by the women getting involved as athletes and in leadership roles," Minister for International Development and the Pacific, the Hon Pat Conroy MP said.

"The Albanese Government is proud to partner with Tennis Australia through PacificAus Sports to support tennis in the Pacific, and to provide professional development opportunities for women in coaching, officiating and sports administration."

"This partnership is a great example of how our sporting ties are continuing to deepen."

Earlier in the week, four women from across the Pacific took part in a Coach Connect networking and mentoring opportunity at Grace Park Lawn tennis club in Hawthorn - engaging and connecting with women coaches from across the country.

Women coaches and talented junior girls from across the Pacific have also had the opportunity to compete in regional Victorian tennis tournaments and attend a player development camp focused on building technical skills as well as their confidence.

The top eight boys and girls from the Asia-Pacific region will also be competing in the AO Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy that kicked off on Wednesday.

"We are proud of our strong connection with the Pacific and our collaboration with national federations to empower and develop women leaders in tennis."

"These women are truly remarkable - driven by passion and a commitment to growing tennis within the communities where they play, coach and lead. Having more women in leadership positions helps to create a welcoming, safe, and inclusive environment for all," Director of Government, Social Impact and Stakeholder Relations Vicki Reid said.

The Women Leaders in Tennis graduates will also attend one of the most prestigious off-court events on Thursday afternoon, the AO Inspirational Series. Celebrating the achievement of women in all fields of endeavour, the AO Inspirational Series is also the prelude to a spectacular night of tennis for the Pacific women leaders, as they watch the world's top women compete in the semifinals to win a coveted spot in the AO 2025 final.