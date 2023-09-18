Ranking movers: Two Australians make top-100 debuts

Australian players Andrew Harris and Kimberly Birrell are celebrating top-100 breakthroughs this week.

Monday 18 September 2023
Leigh Rogers
Australia
Women's singles

Kimberly Birrell makes her top-100 debut in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 25-year-old rises three places this week to world No.100, providing another highlight in a career-best season.

Astra Sharma takes biggest mover honours, skyrocketing up 68 spots to world No.148 after winning a WTA 125 tournament in Romania. This is the 28-year-old's highest ranking since July 2022.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Kimberly BirrellNo.100+3
Olivia GadeckiNo.1310
Astra SharmaNo.148+68
Storm HunterNo.157-6
Arina RodionovaNo.165-7
Jaimee FourlisNo.1960
Priscilla HonNo.215-3
Lizette CabreraNo.223+4
Destanee AiavaNo.245+5
Seone MendezNo.247+6
Men's singles

Rinky Hijikata climbs to a new career-high of world No.72 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 22-year-old rises 10 places after recording a runner-up finish at an ATP Challenger in America.

Marc Polmans improves 15 spots to world No.152 after advancing to his first ATP Challenger final of the season. The 26-year-old's impressive run in China included a quarterfinal victory against compatriot Li Tu.

Tu is now verging on a top-200 return, rising 12 places to world No.203.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.120
Max PurcellNo.430
Alexei PopyrinNo.450
Aleksandar VukicNo.500
Chris O'ConnellNo.530
Jordan ThompsonNo.56-1
Rinky HijikataNo.72+10
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.73+1
Jason KublerNo.96-2
James DuckworthNo.130-1
Women's doubles

Destanee Aiava sits at a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 23-year-old rises two spots to world No.178. Aiava is enjoying a stellar season in doubles, having just her fourth title of the year at an Australian Pro Tour event in Perth.

Alexandra Osborne (up two places to world No.227) and Gabriella Da Silva-Fick (up one spot to world No.354) are also at new career-highs this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm HunterNo.6-1
Ellen PerezNo.220
Olivia GadeckiNo.111-4
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.141-4
Talia GibsonNo.1630
Alexandra BozovicNo.167+3
Daria SavilleNo.177+2
Destanee AiavaNo.178+2
Elysia BoltonNo.188-14
Petra HuleNo.1930
Men's doubles

Andrew Harris makes his top-100 debut in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 29-year-old rises nine places to a career-high world No.95 after capturing his third ATP Challenger title of the season. Harris, the son of former Australian player Anne Minter, won the Cary crown alongside compatriot Rinky Hijikata.

Matthew Romios breaks into the world's top 150 this week, improving seven places to a career-high world No.150 after reaching an ATP Challenger final in China.

Patrick Harper takes biggest honours, jumping up 131 places to a career-high No.581. The 23-year-old has just won back-to-back ITF titles in France.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Matt EbdenNo.80
Jason KublerNo.350
Rinky HijikataNo.36+2
John PeersNo.390
Max PurcellNo.450
Andrew HarrisNo.95+9
John-Patrick SmithNo.100-5
Jordan ThompsonNo.113-2
Luke SavilleNo.116+4
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.1480

