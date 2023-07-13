Ebden chasing back-to-back Wimbledon finals appearances

What do John Newcombe, Tony Roche, Ross Case, Geoff Masters, Pat Cash, John Fitzgerald, Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde all have in common?

These Australian greats have all advanced to back-to-back Wimbledon gentlemen's doubles finals in the Open era.

Matt Ebden, who won the 2022 title alongside compatriot Max Purcell, is one win away from joining this exclusive group too.

The 35-year-old from Perth, who is partnering Indian Rohan Bopanna this year, continues his quest to defend his title on day 11 at the All England Club.

It has been a dramatic tournament so far for the sixth seeds. They saved a match point in their first-round victory, then saved a further three in the third round.

They scored a come-from-behind victory in the quarterfinals against giant-killing Dutch duo, Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens, who had eliminated two seeded teams to reach that stage.

World No.16 Ebden and world No.12 Bopanna now play the top seeds, Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Brit Neal Skupski, for a place in the final.

These two teams have met four times already this season, scoring two wins apiece.

Meanwhile, Heath Davidson has his sights set on progressing to a first Wimbledon final.

The 36-year-old from Melbourne is teaming with Canada's Robert Shaw in the quad wheelchair doubles competition.

The second seeds take on American David Wagner and Brit Gregory Slade in the semifinals.

Ebden and Davidson are among 10 Australians on the day 11 schedule.

Australia has three representatives in the 14-and-under singles competition, which begins today.

Five former greats of Australian tennis also feature in invitational doubles action.

Wimbledon is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 10pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day 11:

Gentlemen's doubles, semifinals

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR), No.1 Court, second match

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) v Gregory Slade (GBR)/David Wagner (USA), Court 17, first match (from 8pm AEST)

14-and-under boys' singles, round robin

Lachlan King (AUS) v [8] Rhys Lawlor (GBR), Court 4, fourth match

14-and-under girls' singles, round robin

Jizelle Sibai (AUS) v [1] Kristina Penickova (USA), Court 5, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Renee Alame (AUS) v [7] Dusica Popovski (SRB), Court 5, second match

Jizelle Sibai (AUS) v [5] Luna Vujovic (SRB), Court 5, fifth match

Renee Alame (AUS) v [2] Annika Penickova (USA), Court 5, sixth match

Gentlemen's invitation doubles, round robin

Mark Philippoussis (AUS)/Tommy Haas (GER) v Sebastian Grosjean (FRA)/Radek Stepanek (CZE), No.2 Court, first match (from 9pm AEST)

Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)/James Blake (USA) v Jurgen Melzer (AUT)/Gilles Muller (LUX), Court TBA (not before 1am AEST)

Mixed invitation doubles, round robin

Nenad Zimonjic (SRB)/Rennae Stubbs (AUS) v Andrew Castle (GBR)/Iva Majoli (CRO), No.2 Court, third match

Todd Woodbridge (AUS)/Alicia Molik (AUS) v Mansour Bahrami (FRA)/Marion Bartoli (FRA), No.2 Court, fourth match

