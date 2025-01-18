- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Won the U12 girls’ singles title at the 2022 Australian Claycourt Championships
- Won the U14 girls’ singles title at the 2022 Australian Hardcourt Championships
- Won the U14 girls’ singles title at the 2023 Australian Junior Claycourt Championships
- Represented Australia in the 2023 World Junior Tennis competition
- Invited to contest the U14 event at Wimbledon 2023
- Tennis dream is ” to win Grand Slams one day and hopefully be No.1 in the world”
- Selected to represent Australia in the 2024 Junior Billie Jean King Cup
Off Court
- Older sister, Rianna, is also a promising junior
- Favourite players are Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sharapova
- Enjoys playing volleyball, soccer and basketball
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|16
|Born
|5 May 2009
|Lives
|Sydney, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Stephen Thompson
Latest news
Gallery
Renee Alame at the 2025 Australian Open
Renee Alame in action during Round 1 Juniors on Court 5 at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Renee Alame at the 2025 Australian Open
Renee Alame in action during Round 1 Juniors on Court 5 at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Renee Alame at Wimbledon 2025
Renee Alame and Giulia Safina Popa competing in junior girls’ doubles during The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Renee Alame at Wimbledon 2025
Renee Alame and Giulia Safina Popa competing in junior girls’ doubles during The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Renee Alame in Juniors at the 2025 Australian Open
Renee Alame serving during Round 1 Juniors on Court 5 at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Renee Alame and Rianna Alamei at the 2025 Australian Open
Renee Alame and Rianna Alamei in action during Round 1 Qualifying on Court 8 at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
