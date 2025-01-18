Renee Alame

australian-flag

Australia

active

I’m looking forward to just meeting new people and seeing Turkey while representing my country and doing it with pride.

Renee Alame, 4 Oct 2024
renee-alame-player-profile-hero

Biography

On Court

  • Represented Australia in the 2023 World Junior Tennis competition
  • Invited to contest the U14 event at Wimbledon 2023
  • Tennis dream is " to win Grand Slams one day and hopefully be No.1 in the world"
  • Represented Australia in the 2023 World Junior Tennis competition
  • Invited to contest the U14 event at Wimbledon 2023
  • Tennis dream is ” to win Grand Slams one day and hopefully be No.1 in the world”
  • Selected to represent Australia in the 2024 Junior Billie Jean King Cup

 

 

Off Court

  • Older sister, Rianna, is also a promising junior
  • Favourite players are Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sharapova
  • Enjoys playing volleyball, soccer and basketball

 

 

Titles/Finals

Titles

  • Won the U12 girls’ singles title at the 2022 Australian Claycourt Championships
  • Won the U14 girls’ singles title at the 2022 Australian Hardcourt Championships
  • Won the U14 girls’ singles title at the 2023 Australian Junior Claycourt Championships

Statistics

Key statistics

Age16
Born5 May 2009
LivesSydney, Australia
PlaysRight-handed
CoachStephen Thompson

