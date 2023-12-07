- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Started playing aged four
- Helped Victoria win the 13/u boys’ title at the 2023 Australian Teams Championships
- Invited to compete in 14/u competition at Wimbledon 2023
- Goals are to break into the world’s top 100 and win an ATP Tour singles title
Off Court
- Names Roger Federer and Jannik Sinner as his favourite players
- Believes his game most resembles Jannik Sinner
- Enjoys running, swimming and mountain biking
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|15
|Born
|7 August 2009
|Lives
|Melbourne, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Bernhard Goerlitz