Biography

On Court

  • Started playing aged four
  • Helped Victoria win the 13/u boys’ title at the 2023 Australian Teams Championships
  • Invited to compete in 14/u competition at Wimbledon 2023
  • Goals are to break into the world’s top 100 and win an ATP Tour singles title

Off Court

  • Names Roger Federer and Jannik Sinner as his favourite players
  • Believes his game most resembles Jannik Sinner
  • Enjoys running, swimming and mountain biking

Statistics

Key statistics

Age15
Born7 August 2009
LivesMelbourne, Australia
PlaysRight-handed
CoachBernhard Goerlitz