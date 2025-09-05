Making her Fed Cup debut in 1992, Rennae Stubbs is Australia’s longest serving Fed Cup player.

She captured her first doubles title in 1992 with Helena Sukova in Osaka and in 1996 began a partnership with Lisa Raymond that yielded 32 doubles titles.

She describes winning her first Grand Slam title as her proudest moment, which was won with Raymond at Australian Open 2000.

A year later the pair captured the Wimbledon and US Open titles. In 2004, Rennae teamed with Cara Black from Zimbabwe and they captured 11 titles including Wimbledon in 2004.

In Doha 2008, Rennae partnered with Kveta Peschke to add a 59th WTA doubles title to her collection. She struck up a partnership with compatriot Samantha Stosur in 2009 that lasted until the beginning of 2010.

Rennae and Raymond re-joined forces at the beginning of 2010. Rennae stopped playing singles in 1999 due to recurring injuries.

The daughter of Gary and Margaret, she has two sisters, Carolyn and Natalie, and two brothers, Rodney and Mitchell.

When she’s not playing tennis, Rennae enjoys skiing in Colorado and surfing in Sydney.

Her motto is, “What goes around, comes around” and she has a tribal design tattoo on her left big toe.