Wheelchair tennis marks 50-year milestone with expanded Summer Series

The Australian Wheelchair Tennis Summer Series 2026 is set to be the biggest in the event’s history, with the introduction of three brand new Australian Wheelchair International tournaments to be staged in Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide in January.

Fans attending the Brisbane International, United Cup and Adelaide International will now be able to enjoy even more world-class tennis with new wheelchair events integrated into the schedule:

ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – Brisbane (Men) – 9-11 January during the Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre

ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – Sydney (Women) – 9-11 January during the United Cup at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre

ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – Adelaide (Quads) – 15-17 January during the Adelaide International at The Drive.

Fifty years ago, in 1976, Brad Parks – a former Olympic freestyle skier – became a paraplegic after an accident. During his rehabilitation, he began experimenting with playing tennis in a wheelchair on local courts in California, sparking the birth of wheelchair tennis.

From those humble beginnings, the sport has grown into a global discipline. The year 2026 marks its 50th anniversary, and the Australian Open proudly played a pioneering role by introducing wheelchair tennis in 2002, the first Grand Slam to include this discipline.

> READ MORE: Nominees revealed for the 2025 Newcombe Medal

The milestone coincides with the expansion of the Australian Wheelchair Tennis Summer Series, reinforcing Tennis Australia’s commitment to creating more opportunities for athletes and driving the sport forward.

“We’re incredibly proud to take wheelchair tennis to the next level with the launch of the Australian Wheelchair International events,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“This expansion is a major milestone for wheelchair tennis creating more opportunities for athletes across three states and strengthening the pathway to the highest level of the sport.

“It’s a fitting way to celebrate 50 years of wheelchair tennis, with the Australian Open consistently at the forefront of its innovation and growth. These events ensure we continue to set the standard for wheelchair tennis across the world.”

The new Australian Wheelchair International tournaments will serve as key lead-in events and provide athletes with an additional opportunity to compete ahead of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year.

Four-time Australian Open quad doubles champion and two-time Paralympic medallist Heath Davidson will feature in the quad draw in Adelaide, saying the expanded series is a game-changer for athletes.

"It’s so exciting to see the Summer Series grow like this,” Davidson said.

“Having more tournaments in different cities means more chances for us to compete, prepare and showcase the sport to new fans.

“For me, playing in Adelaide will be a highlight and it’s something we have been working towards for a long time now. It’s great to see the commitment to making wheelchair tennis bigger and better every year."

Men’s world No.2 and two-time Australian Open champion Alfie Hewett is equally enthusiastic about returning to Brisbane.

“I’m super excited to be kicking off the year in Brisbane,” Hewett said.

“I love the place, love the venue, love the atmosphere. Once I heard the news that we were going back there in 2026 it was a no-brainer to sign up.”

He added the expanded calendar would play a crucial role in growing the sport.

“It’s such a big thing for our sport and for wheelchair tennis to have this sort of platform showcased at these tournaments. It helps make the sport more visible, brings new eyes and a new audience, and potentially new players.

“It’ll be super fun to kick off the year in Brisbane.”

Women’s world No.1 Yui Kamiji, a three-time Australian Open champion, said the addition of the Sydney event is set to make the 2026 season even more memorable.

“Australia has always been such a special place for me. I have so many amazing memories not only just playing tournaments there, but also from spending time off the court too,” Kamiji said.

“Starting the year in Sydney with this new tournament is really exciting for me because it’s one of my favourite cities.

“Having more opportunities like this at the start of the year is fantastic for players and for the sport, and I’m thrilled to be involved.”

These events join the traditional Australian Open lead-in tournaments (Victorian Wheelchair Open and Melbourne Wheelchair Open) at Hume Tennis Centre, the second edition of the AO Junior Wheelchair Championships and the return of wheelchair qualifying at Australian Open 2026, creating the strongest and most comprehensive competitive pathway ever offered to professional wheelchair athletes in Australia.

Entry lists for all three tournaments will be released in mid-December.