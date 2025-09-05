Mark Philippoussis

Philippoussis enjoyed a distinguished career on the singles court, beginning as a teenager when he announced himself as an international star. At age 19, he stunned world No.1 Pete Sampras under lights at Rod Laver Arena in the third round of Australian Open 1996.

He went on to reach the final of the US Open in 1998, where he lost to countryman Pat Rafter. In 1999, he entered the top 10 for the first time after winning the Indian Wells Masters – his biggest career title – and later that year helped Australia to win the Davis Cup final with a steely performance on clay in Nice.

In 2003 he reached the final of Wimbledon, losing to Roger Federer. He also pulled off a miraculous five-set win against world No.3 Juan Carlos Ferrero to seal Australia’s victory over Spain in that year’s Davis Cup final.

In 2006, after injury woes, Mark again proved his credentials, winning his eleventh ATP Tour title on grass in Newport. Yet injury plagued the latter stages of his career; he suffered a knee injury during the AO 2008 Wildcard Play-off after already undergoing surgery on the damaged lateral meniscus of his right knee, which forced him to miss the entire 2007 season. Reinjuring this knee cartilage forced him to submit to a fifth bout of surgery.

He has represented Australia three times at the Olympic Games, in Atlanta (1996), Sydney (2000) and Athens (2004). A tennis player since the age of six, Mark was introduced to the game by his father, Nick, a former banker and soccer goalkeeper.