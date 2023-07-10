Australian men accomplish 12-year first with Wimbledon doubles success

For the first time in 12 years, three teams featuring Australian players have advanced to the third round in the Wimbledon gentlemen's doubles competition.

The consistent John Peers has reached this stage at the All England Club for the seventh time in his career. The 34-year-old Australian and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo have not been broken yet this tournament.

Matt Ebden, who is partnering India's Rohan Bopanna, has advanced to the third round for the second time. The world No.16 is on an eight-match winning streak at Wimbledon, having scooped the title alongside fellow Aussie Max Purcell last year.

Purcell is now teaming with Jordan Thompson and also enjoying an eight-match winning streak. This is 25-year-old Purcell's third consecutive third-round appearance in doubles at Wimbledon, while 29-year-old Thompson has progressed to this stage for the first time.

The bad news for these Australians teams is that all are in the top half of the draw, so only one can potentially reach the final.

All three teams will compete for a quarterfinal spot on day nine at Wimbledon, where a jam-packed schedule features 16 Australians in total.

Ebden and Ellen Perez also play for a place in the mixed doubles semifinals, while world No.7 Storm Hunter continues her quest for Grand Slam glory in the ladies' doubles competition.

Four future stars of Australian tennis feature in girls' doubles action, as several former greats return for the invitational doubles events.

Wimbledon is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 9.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day nine:

Gentlemen's doubles, third round

[16] John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [Alt] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)/Bart Stevens (NED), Court 17, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR), No.3 Court, second match

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [Alt] David Pel (NED)/Reese Stalder (USA), Court 12, second match

Ladies' doubles, third round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Miriam Kolodziejova (CZE)/Marketa Vondrousova (CZE), Court 17, fourth match

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v [WC] Jonny O'Mara (GBR)/Olivia Nicholls (GBR), Court 12, fourth match

Girls' doubles, first round

Emerson Jones (AUS)/Ela Milic (SLO) v Hannah Klugman (GBR)/Isabelle Lacy (GBR), Court 4, fourth match

Roisin Gilheany (AUS)/Daniela Piani (GBR) v [1] Lucciana Perez Alarcon (PER)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA), Court 4, fifth match

[Alt] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Alina Korneeva v Wakana Sonobe (JPN)/Tereza Valentova (CZE), Court 7, fifth match

Lily Taylor (AUS)/Zuzanna Pawlikowska (POL) v Darja Suvirdjonkova (SRB)/Vendula Valdmannova (CZE), Court 16, fifth match

Gentlemen's invitation doubles, round robin

Mark Philippoussis (AUS)/Tommy Haas (GER) v Andre Sa (BRA)/Bruno Soares (BRA), Court 18, second match

Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)/James Blake (USA) v Marcos Baghdatis (CYP)/Xavier Malisse (BEL), Court 14, third match

Mixed invitation doubles, round robin

Mark Woodforde (AUS)/Martina Navratilova (USA) v Goran Ivanisevic (CRO)/Iva Majoli (CRO), Court 18, first match (from 8.30pm AEST)

Nenad Zimonjic (SRB)/Rennae Stubbs (AUS) v Thomas Johansson (SWE)/Barbara Schett (AUT), Court 14, second match

Todd Woodbridge (AUS)/Alicia Molik (AUS) v Greg Rusedski (GBR)/Conchita Martinez (ESP), Court 17, third match

