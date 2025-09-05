Last Chance to join the AO 1 Point Slam Qualifiers!
Are you in Melbourne?
Missed your chance to enter the AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia?
Think you’ve got what it takes to win $1 million?
This is your moment! We’re giving you one final opportunity to secure a spot in the AO 1 Point Slam Qualifiers at Melbourne Park, with a chance to go into the main draw.
On-site registration is open:
- Monday 12 January & Tuesday 13 January from 9:30am to 2pm.
- The on-site players will be chosen from 2.15pm.
- If you are chosen, you will need to confirm by 3.30pm.
- People chosen meet at the Highline Bar between Courts 5 and 7 at 4pm.
- The AO 1 Point Slam qualifiers match starts at 5:30pm each day.
- We’ll fill the last spots from the on-site crowd – but you MUST register via the link or QR code, and confirm if chosen by 3.30pm.
Be in it to win it!
How to get involved
- Arrive early – Be on-site at Melbourne Park. Doors open at 9.30am.
- Register – Scan the QR code or click on the link to enter your name
- Dress to play – Wear appropriate tennis clothes, like shorts and a t-shirt, and non-marking tennis footwear.
- Wait for the draw – if you are chosen, you'll receive a text after 2.15pm
- Game on! – If selected, you’ll compete in the qualifiers from 5:30pm
FAQs
Yes, you need to buy a ground pass for Monday or Tuesday. The ground passes are $20 for an adult ticket.
Please ensure you read the AO26 Conditions of Entry, and the AO 1 Point Slam Terms & Conditions of Entry.
You need to be at least 10 years old to join the Qualifiers. If you are under 16 years old, a parent or guardian needs to be with you to sign the terms and conditions of entry.
Yes. We will be drawing from the on-site registrations at 3pm each day. You need to confirm your identity with a government-issued ID such as a student card, drivers’ licence or passport.
If you are not there and don’t make yourself known to the Tennis Australia staff, we will draw another person from the list in your place.
We will draw 8 people and reserves.
- On-site registrations will be drawn at 2.15pm. If your name is drawn you will have until 3.30pm to confirm your entry.
- Be at The Highline between Courts 5 and 7 at 4pm. You will need to confirm your identity with photo ID.
- If you do not arrive by 4pm and make yourself known to the Tennis Australia staff, we will draw another person from the list in your place.
- We will brief you from 4pm.
- AO 1 Point Slam qualifying will be on Court 6, not before 5.30pm.
Yes. Registration is via Tournaments.tennis.com.au.
If you don’t have a Tennis ID yet, create one before you arrive.
Bring:
- Comfortable tennis attire
- Non-marking tennis footwear
- Sunscreen
- Water bottle
No – we’ll provide racquets for the qualifiers.
You can’t bring a racquet into Melbourne Park unless previously authorised and accredited. If you do bring one, you will not be allowed into Melbourne Park.
If you advance to Wednesday’s qualifiers or the main draw, you’ll need your own racquet.
We will open the registrations each morning at 9:30am and close at 2pm.
If you wish to be in the running on both Monday and Tuesday, you will need to register each day.
You cannot register on Monday for Tuesday qualifiers.
You can compete on only one day.
No, there are no courts available to warm up or practice as AO Qualifiers are happening on Monday and Tuesday.
You can do a few stretches and some shadow serving when we get to the court.
Don’t miss out!
Join us at Melbourne Park, register on-site, and take your shot at $1 million.