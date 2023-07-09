De Minaur's quest for mixed doubles glory continues at Wimbledon 2023

Alex de Minaur is enjoying a headline-making run in the Wimbledon 2023 mixed doubles competition.

The 24-year-old Australian and his British girlfriend Katie Boulter are proving fan favourites at the All England Club, where they've progressed to the second round.

A quarterfinal spot is the reward on offer today when they take on Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan, who eliminated the two-time defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the opening round.

De Minaur is among 13 Australians in action on a jam-packed day seven schedule.

Chris O'Connell, Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson all feature in gentlemen's doubles matches, while Storm Hunter and Daria Saville will look to complete their respective second-round ladies' doubles clashes.

World No.7 Hunter and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens held a commanding 6-2 2-0 lead against Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu and Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina when play was suspended yesterday.

Matt Ebden and Ellen Perez are also in a winning position in their postponed first-round mixed doubles match. They resume leading 6-3 4-2, and needing just two more games to secure victory, against Monaco's Hugo Nys and German Laura Siegemund.

Five rising stars of Australian tennis are also in action, as the junior singles competition continues.

Wimbledon is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 7.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day seven:

Gentlemen's doubles, first round

Chris O'Connell (AUS)/Laslo Djere (SRB) v [12] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL), Court 18, second match

Gentlemen's doubles, second round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [14] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG), Court 8, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Ladies' doubles, second round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)/Anhelina Kalinina (UKR), Court 5, second match (not before 9.30pm AEST), 6-2 2-0 to finish

Daria Saville (AUS)/Kateryna Baindl (UKR) v Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE)/Zhu Lin (CHN), Court 6, second match (not before 9.30pm AEST), 4-5 to finish

Mixed doubles, first round

[5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Hugo Nys (MON)/Laura Siegemund (GER), Court 14, second match (not before 9.30pm AEST), 6-3 4-2 to finish

Mixed doubles, second round

[WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Katie Boulter (GBR) v Joran Vliegen (BEL)/Xu Yifan (CHN), Court 12, fourth match (not before 2am AEST)

Boys' singles, first round

Charlie Camus (AUS) v [WC] Viktor Frydrych (GBR), Court 4, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Hayden Jones (AUS) v [Q] Manas Dhamne (IND), Court 9, first match (from 8pm AEST)

[Q] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v Thijs Boogaard (NED), Court 15, second match

Girls' singles, first round

Lily Taylor (AUS) v [6] Kaitlin Quevedo (USA), Court 11, second match, 6-6 to finish

[Q] Roisin Gilheany (AUS) v [WC] Isabelle Lacy (GBR), Court 4, fifth match

