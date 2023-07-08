O'Connell leads Aussie charge on day six at Wimbledon 2023

Chris O'Connell is in unchartered territory.

The 29-year-old from Sydney has advanced to Wimbledon's third round for the first time and is also the last remaining Australian in the singles draw.

As the unassuming world No.73 steps into the spotlight with a career-best run, his determination grows to make the most of the opportunity.

O'Connell's next challenge is facing in-form American Christopher Eubanks. The 27-year-old has won 12 grass-court matches this season, including his past seven.

Eubanks claimed his maiden ATP singles title at Mallorca on the eve of the tournament. He's continued that winning run at the All England Club, knocking out British No.1 and 2022 semifinalist Cameron Norrie in the second round yesterday.

"Biggest win of my career, no question, by far," Eubanks declared. "Considering the moment, considering the stage, who I was playing, where I played him."

Both O'Connell and Eubanks now have the chance to advance to a Grand Slam fourth round for the first time in their careers.

O'Connell can take confidence from a winning record against world No.43 Eubanks. He scored a three-set win at an ATP Challenger in Korea last year in their only previous meeting.

A strong contingent of Australians, including O'Connell, also feature in doubles action on day six at the All England Club.

Main-draw action in the junior competition gets underway as well, with three Australians scheduled to compete in girls' singles opening-round matches.

Aussies in action on day six:

Gentlemen's singles, third round

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Christopher Eubanks (USA), Court 18, second match

Gentlemen's doubles, first round

Chris O'Connell (AUS)/Laslo Djere (SRB) v [12] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL), Court TBA (not before 2am AEST)

Gentlemen's doubles, second round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [14] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG), Court 17, sixth match (not before 2am AEST)

Ladies' doubles, second round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)/Anhelina Kalinina (UKR), Court 5, fourth match

Daria Saville (AUS)/Kateryna Baindl (UKR) v Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE)/Zhu Lin (CHN), Court 6, fourth match

Mixed doubles, first round

[5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Hugo Nys (MON)/Laura Siegemund (GER), Court 14, fifth match

Girls' singles, first round

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) v Theadora Rabman (USA), Court 10, first match (from 8pm AEST)

[13] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [WC] Given Roach (GBR), Court 5, second match

Lily Taylor (AUS) v [6] Kaitlin Quevedo (USA), Court 11, fourth match

