Aussies producing impressive results at home and abroad

From Wimbledon qualifying to the Queensland Wheelchair Open, it's been another big week in Australian tennis.

Storm Hunter made Australians proud with her stirring run in Wimbledon qualifying, while veteran Ben Weekes demonstrated his class to scoop singles and doubles titles at the Queensland Wheelchair Open in Brisbane.

Many of Australia's most promising juniors were also in action this week, competing at the annual Australian Teams Championships at the Gold Coast.

The most outstanding Australian performers in the past week include:

Storm Hunter: The 28-year-old qualified in singles at her second consecutive Grand Slam tournament. Hunter scored her first top-100 win on grass, beating world No.64 Elina Avanesyan in the second round, and secured her Wimbledon main-draw spot without losing a set.

Olivia Gadecki: The 21-year-old recorded her career-best result in a Grand Slam qualifying competition, advancing to the final round at Wimbledon for the first time.

Marc Polmans: The 26-year-old was the best performing Australian in the Wimbledon gentlemen's qualifying singles competition, progressing to the final round.

Ellen Perez: The 27-year-old was a doubles finalist at a WTA 500 tournament in Eastbourne. It was Perez's 15th career WTA doubles final appearance - and her second this year with American Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

Aleksandar Vukic: The 27-year-old qualified at an ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne (Great Britain), then recorded his first tour-level main-draw win on grass, and fifth top-100 victory of the season, to reach the second round.

Li Tu: The 27-year-old qualified at a tour-level event for the first time in his career, winning two rounds to earn a main-draw spot at an ATP 250 tournament in Mallorca (Spain).

James McCabe: The 19-year-old scored his first tour-level win to advance to the final qualifying round at an ATP 250 tournament in Mallorca. McCabe then extended world No.94 Roman Safiullin to three sets.

Daria Saville: Contesting only her second tournament following knee surgery, the 29-year-old advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at a WTA 500 tournament at Eastbourne.

Calum Puttergill: The 29-year-old, who made his top-200 debut last month, was a doubles semifinalist at an ATP Challenger tournament in Medellin (Colombia). It was Puttergill's third semifinal of the season at ATP Challenger level.

Elysia Bolton: The 23-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ITF 40 tournament in Palma del Rio (Spain) alongside American Robin Anderson. It was world No.182 Bolton's third consecutive doubles final and her fifth of the season.

Olivia Tjandramulia: The 26-year-old made the doubles final at an ITF 25 tournament in Perigueux (France) with Indonesia's Jessy Rompies. It was Tjandramulia's second doubles final appearance of the year.

Lisa Mays: The 22-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ITF 15 tournament in Monastir (Tunisia) alongside Russian teen Aglaya Fedorova. Mays has now won 11 of her past 15 doubles matches on the ITF Tour.

Zaharije-Zak Talic: The 24-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ITF 15 tournament in Celje (Slovenia). This was Talic's third doubles final of the season.

Ben Weekes: The 38-year-old blitzed the field at the Queensland Wheelchair Open, conceding only five games across three matches to clinch the men's singles title. It is Weekes' 33rd career ITF singles title and his second of the season.

Martyn Dunn: After finishing runner-up in the men's singles event at the Queensland Wheelchair Open, Dunn teamed up with his conqueror Ben Weekes to win the men's doubles title. It is the 30-year-old's seventh career ITF doubles title.

Sally Schwartz: The 19-year-old was a women's singles and doubles finalist at the Queensland Wheelchair Open.

Hayley Slocombe: The 21-year-old was crowned women's doubles champion at the Queensland Wheelchair Open alongside Japan's Yuma Takamuro. It is Slocombe's sixth career ITF doubles title.

Benjamin Wenzel: The 16-year-old won the boys' singles title at the Queensland Wheelchair Open. Wenzel is the world No.6 in the junior wheelchair rankings.

