Li Tu records major career milestone in Mallorca

Mallorca, Spain
Li Tu has qualified for an ATP tournament for the first time in his career.
The 27-year-old Australian recorded the major milestone at an ATP 250 grass-court tournament in Mallorca.
Tu secured his main-draw spot with a 7-6(5) 6-2 victory against world No.113 Pavel Kotov in the final qualifying round.
It is the second biggest win, ranking wise, of world No.243 Tu's career.
This provides another highlight in a remarkable professional comeback for Tu.
Tu, a promising junior who retired in 2014, was coaching in Adelaide four years ago. The COVID pandemic inspired him to make a competitive return and he's now the No.14-ranked Australian.
Tu will face Kotov again in Mallorca, with the 24-year-old Russian receiving a lucky-loser spot in the draw.
James McCabe, a 19-year-old Australian ranked No.247, almost qualified at an ATP tournament for the first time as well.
World No.99 Roman Safiullin needed two hours and 52 minutes to record a 7-5 4-6 7-6(5) victory against the tenacious McCabe.
This was only McCabe's third tour-level event.
In main-draw action, France's Corentin Moutet scored a first-round win against Australian Chris O'Connell.
Aussies in action - Mallorca
RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, final round
[6] Li Tu (AUS) d [4] Pavel Kotov 7-6(5) 6-2
[3] Roman Safiullin d James McCabe (AUS) 7-5 4-6 7-6(5)
Men's singles, first round
Corentin Moutet (FRA) d Chris O'Connell (AUS) 7-5 6-4
COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
Max Purcell (AUS) v [WC] Feliciano Lopez (ESP)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [6] Richard Gasquet (FRA)
Jason Kubler (AUS) v Constant Lestienne (FRA)
[Q] Li Tu (AUS) v [LL] Pavel Kotov
Men's doubles, first round
John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [3] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG)
Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Aleksandar Vukic has qualified at an ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne.
The 27-year-old Australian took only 53 minutes to post a 6-3 6-2 victory against Tunisia's Skander Mansouri in the final qualifying round.
This is the fifth ATP-level event that world No.92 Vukic has qualified for this season.
The in-form Australian, who is enjoying a career-best season, has a tough opening-round assignment against world No.54 Brandon Nakashima.
The 21-year-old Nakashima proved his grass-court credentials by extending Australia's Nick Kyrgios to five sets in the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.
Aussies in action - Eastbourne
RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, final round
[4] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Skander Mansouri (TUN) 6-3 6-2
COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)
Men's doubles, first round
Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)
Women's doubles, first round
[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Latisha Chan (TPE)
Daria Saville (AUS)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) v [WC] Tereza Martincova (CZE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE)
