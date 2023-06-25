Li Tu records major career milestone in Mallorca

Australian Li Tu has qualified at an ATP tournament for the first time in his career.

Sunday 25 June 2023
Leigh Rogers
Mallorca, Spain
Dante SWEENY (AUS) and Li TU (AUS) plays Andrey GOLUBEV (KAZ) and Aleksandr NEDOVYESOV (KAZ) on Court 12, Day 4 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Thursday, January 19, 2023. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ JOSH CHADWICK
Mallorca, Spain

Li Tu has qualified for an ATP tournament for the first time in his career.

The 27-year-old Australian recorded the major milestone at an ATP 250 grass-court tournament in Mallorca.

Tu secured his main-draw spot with a 7-6(5) 6-2 victory against world No.113 Pavel Kotov in the final qualifying round.

It is the second biggest win, ranking wise, of world No.243 Tu's career.

This provides another highlight in a remarkable professional comeback for Tu.

Tu, a promising junior who retired in 2014, was coaching in Adelaide four years ago. The COVID pandemic inspired him to make a competitive return and he's now the No.14-ranked Australian.

> READ MORE: Li Tu's comeback story

Tu will face Kotov again in Mallorca, with the 24-year-old Russian receiving a lucky-loser spot in the draw.

James McCabe, a 19-year-old Australian ranked No.247, almost qualified at an ATP tournament for the first time as well.

World No.99 Roman Safiullin needed two hours and 52 minutes to record a 7-5 4-6 7-6(5) victory against the tenacious McCabe.

This was only McCabe's third tour-level event.

In main-draw action, France's Corentin Moutet scored a first-round win against Australian Chris O'Connell.

Aussies in action - Mallorca

RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, final round
[6] Li Tu (AUS) d [4] Pavel Kotov 7-6(5) 6-2
[3] Roman Safiullin d James McCabe (AUS) 7-5 4-6 7-6(5)

Men's singles, first round
Corentin Moutet (FRA) d Chris O'Connell (AUS) 7-5 6-4

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
Max Purcell (AUS) v [WC] Feliciano Lopez (ESP)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [6] Richard Gasquet (FRA)
Jason Kubler (AUS) v Constant Lestienne (FRA)
[Q] Li Tu (AUS) v [LL] Pavel Kotov

Men's doubles, first round
John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [3] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG)
Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Aleksandar Vukic has qualified at an ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne.

The 27-year-old Australian took only 53 minutes to post a 6-3 6-2 victory against Tunisia's Skander Mansouri in the final qualifying round.

This is the fifth ATP-level event that world No.92 Vukic has qualified for this season.

The in-form Australian, who is enjoying a career-best season, has a tough opening-round assignment against world No.54 Brandon Nakashima.

The 21-year-old Nakashima proved his grass-court credentials by extending Australia's Nick Kyrgios to five sets in the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.

Aussies in action - Eastbourne

RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, final round
[4] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Skander Mansouri (TUN) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Men's doubles, first round
Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)

Women's doubles, first round
[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Latisha Chan (TPE)
Daria Saville (AUS)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) v [WC] Tereza Martincova (CZE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!