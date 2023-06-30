Thirteen Australians set to compete in doubles at Wimbledon 2023

Australia has strong representation in the Wimbledon 2023 ladies' and gentlemen's doubles competitions.

Storm Hunter and Belgian partner Elise Mertens are the third seeds in the ladies' doubles draw.

They begin their campaign against Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok and Poland's Alicja Rosolska.

Ellen Perez and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez are the fourth seeds.

The duo, who were quarterfinalists at the All England Club last year, face Ekaterina Alexandrova and world No.22 Yang Zhaoxuan in the opening round.

Wimbledon 2023Ladies' doubles, first round [3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)/Alicja Rosolska (POL) [4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Ekaterina Alexandrova/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) Daria Saville (AUS)/Kateryna Baindl (UKR) v Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER)/Mayar Sherif (EGY)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2023 ladies' doubles draw

Matt Ebden and Max Purcell created history in the gentlemen's doubles competition at Wimbledon last year, becoming the first all-Australian champions in 22 years.

World No.16 Ebden is partnering India's Rohan Bopanna this year. The sixth seeds begin their campaign against Argentines Guillermo Duran and Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

World No.56 Purcell, who has made singles his main priority this season, is teaming up with fellow Australian Jordan Thompson.

They face a tall order against American wildcards John Isner and Jack Sock, who is two-time Wimbledon doubles champion.

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios are set to team up at Wimbledon for the first time since capturing the boys' doubles title together in 2013.

The Australian Open 2022 champions play the third seeds, American Rajeev Ram and British hope Joe Salisbury, in the opening round.

Wimbledon 2023Gentlemen's doubles, first round [6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Guillermo Duran (ARG)/Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) [16] John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v Robin Haase (NED)/Philipp Oswald (AUT) Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v [WC] Tommy Paul (USA)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] John Isner (USA)/Jack Sock (USA) Chris O'Connell (AUS)/Laslo Djere (SRB) v [12] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) Luke Saville (AUS)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v [2] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2023 gentlemen's doubles draw

The 2023 tournament begins on Monday 3 July and will be broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

