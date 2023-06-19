Ranking movers: Thompson returns to world's top 100

Men's singles
Jordan Thompson returns to the world's top 100 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.
The 29-year-old skyrockets up 27 places to world No.76 after reaching his second career ATP singles final. Thompson, who has won 14 of his past 18 matches, finished runner-up at an ATP 250 tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch.
This boosts the number of Australian men inside the world's top 100 to nine.
Chris O'Connell rises to a career-high world No.70 after reaching his first ATP-level grass-court quarterfinal in Stuttgart, while Rinky Hijikata has also been rewarded for a career-best run.
The 22-year-old Hijikata moves up 10 spots to a career-high world No.114 after advancing to his first ATP-level semifinal in 's-Hertogenbosch.
There are also new career-highs for 22-year-old Dane Sweeny (up seven places to world No.225) and 24-year-old Adam Walton (rising nine spots to world No.245).
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.18
|0
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.31
|-6
|Max Purcell
|No.64
|-1
|Chris O'Connell
|No.70
|+4
|Jordan Thompson
|No.76
|+27
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.88
|0
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.92
|-1
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.94
|-4
|Jason Kubler
|No.97
|0
|James Duckworth
|No.109
|-2
Women's singles
Olivia Gadecki sits at a career-high world No.135 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.
The 21-year-old improves one spot after qualifying at a WTA 250 tournament in Nottingham last week. It was the second time that Gadecki has qualified at a tour-level event.
Arina Rodionova is the biggest mover inside the Australian top 10, rising 10 places to world No.228. The in-form 33-year-old has won 20 of her past 26 matches.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.58
|+1
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.114
|+3
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.135
|+1
|Storm Hunter
|No.161
|-6
|Priscilla Hon
|No.180
|-4
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.218
|-41
|Arina Rodionova
|No.228
|+10
|Daria Saville
|No.235
|-53
|Maddison Inglis
|No.236
|-9
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.253
|-1
Men's doubles
A semifinal run in Stuttgart has propelled Matt Ebden to world No.16 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
The 35-year-old from Perth rises three spots after reaching his sixth ATP-level semifinal of the season.
Jordan Thompson is one of the biggest movers of the week, improving 16 places to world No.163 after reaching the semifinals in 's-Hertogenbosch.
Calum Puttergill is also celebrating a major milestone this week, with the 29-year-old making his top-200 debut.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Matt Ebden
|No.16
|+3
|Jason Kubler
|No.30
|0
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.34
|+2
|John Peers
|No.36
|-3
|Max Purcell
|No.55
|0
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.58
|-1
|Luke Saville
|No.92
|-3
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.95
|-1
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.98
|-2
|Andrew Harris
|No.112
|-1
Women's doubles
Alexandra Bozovic and Elysia Bolton have been rewarded for a title-winning run at ITF level in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.
Bozovic and Bolton recently claimed their third ITF title of the season together in Portugal.
The 24-year-old Bozovic improves 13 places to a career-high world No.159, while 23-year-old Bolton rises 13 spots to a career-high world No.182.
Destanee Aiava takes biggest mover honours, jumping up 40 spots to world No.214 after reaching an ITF final in Spain.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Storm Hunter
|No.6
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.9
|0
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.102
|-2
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.143
|-1
|Alexandra Bozovic
|No.159
|+13
|Talia Gibson
|No.175
|-1
|Elysia Bolton
|No.182
|+13
|Destanee Aiava
|No.214
|+40
|Priscilla Hon
|No.222
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.226
|+16
