Ranking movers: Thompson returns to world's top 100

Jordan Thompson is back inside the world's top 100 in singles, boosting the number of Australians inside this elite category to nine.

Monday 19 June 2023
Leigh Rogers
's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands
Australian's Jordan Thompson plays a backhand return to Netherlands' Tallon Grecian during their final match of the Libema Open tennis tournament in Rosmalen on June 18, 2023. (Photo by Sander Koning / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by SANDER KONING/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
Men's singles

Jordan Thompson returns to the world's top 100 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 29-year-old skyrockets up 27 places to world No.76 after reaching his second career ATP singles final. Thompson, who has won 14 of his past 18 matches, finished runner-up at an ATP 250 tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch.

This boosts the number of Australian men inside the world's top 100 to nine.

Chris O'Connell rises to a career-high world No.70 after reaching his first ATP-level grass-court quarterfinal in Stuttgart, while Rinky Hijikata has also been rewarded for a career-best run.

The 22-year-old Hijikata moves up 10 spots to a career-high world No.114 after advancing to his first ATP-level semifinal in 's-Hertogenbosch.

There are also new career-highs for 22-year-old Dane Sweeny (up seven places to world No.225) and 24-year-old Adam Walton (rising nine spots to world No.245).

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.180
Nick KyrgiosNo.31-6
Max PurcellNo.64-1
Chris O'ConnellNo.70+4
Jordan ThompsonNo.76+27
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.880
Aleksandar VukicNo.92-1
Alexei PopyrinNo.94-4
Jason KublerNo.970
James DuckworthNo.109-2
Women's singles

Olivia Gadecki sits at a career-high world No.135 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 21-year-old improves one spot after qualifying at a WTA 250 tournament in Nottingham last week. It was the second time that Gadecki has qualified at a tour-level event.

Arina Rodionova is the biggest mover inside the Australian top 10, rising 10 places to world No.228. The in-form 33-year-old has won 20 of her past 26 matches.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.58+1
Kimberly BirrellNo.114+3
Olivia GadeckiNo.135+1
Storm HunterNo.161-6
Priscilla HonNo.180-4
Jaimee FourlisNo.218-41
Arina RodionovaNo.228+10
Daria SavilleNo.235-53
Maddison InglisNo.236-9
Lizette CabreraNo.253-1

Men's doubles

A semifinal run in Stuttgart has propelled Matt Ebden to world No.16 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 35-year-old from Perth rises three spots after reaching his sixth ATP-level semifinal of the season.

Jordan Thompson is one of the biggest movers of the week, improving 16 places to world No.163 after reaching the semifinals in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Calum Puttergill is also celebrating a major milestone this week, with the 29-year-old making his top-200 debut.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Matt EbdenNo.16+3
Jason KublerNo.300
Rinky HijikataNo.34+2
John PeersNo.36-3
Max PurcellNo.550
Nick KyrgiosNo.58-1
Luke SavilleNo.92-3
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.95-1
John-Patrick SmithNo.98-2
Andrew HarrisNo.112-1
Women's doubles

Alexandra Bozovic and Elysia Bolton have been rewarded for a title-winning run at ITF level in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

Bozovic and Bolton recently claimed their third ITF title of the season together in Portugal.

The 24-year-old Bozovic improves 13 places to a career-high world No.159, while 23-year-old Bolton rises 13 spots to a career-high world No.182.

Destanee Aiava takes biggest mover honours, jumping up 40 spots to world No.214 after reaching an ITF final in Spain.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm HunterNo.60
Ellen PerezNo.90
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.102-2
Olivia GadeckiNo.143-1
Alexandra BozovicNo.159+13
Talia GibsonNo.175-1
Elysia BoltonNo.182+13
Destanee AiavaNo.214+40
Priscilla HonNo.2220
Astra SharmaNo.226+16

