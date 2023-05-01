Australian players excelling on the world stage

Australian players are shining on the world stage, with many enjoying title-winning runs and making finals appearances at tournaments in the past week.

This includes Arina Rodionova and Kaylah McPhee, who are making impressive progress in their respective returns from injury lay-offs, as well as promising National Tennis Academy athletes Lily Fairclough, Lily Taylor, Edward Winter and Zachary Viiala.

The week's most outstanding performers are ...

Aleksandar Vukic: The 27-year-old advanced to an ATP Challenger singles final in Seoul. It is the seventh final of his career at this level and first since November. Vukic also recorded his second top-100 win of the season, defeating world No.90 Christopher Eubanks in the quarterfinals.

Max Purcell: The 25-year-old teamed with Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama to win an ATP Challenger doubles title in Seoul. It is Purcell's fourth doubles title of the season, all won with different partners.

Arina Rodionova: The 33-year-old is on a 10-match winning streak, having scooped back-to-back ITF25 singles titles in Nottingham. This is the first time Rodionova has won consecutive ITF titles and takes her career tally to 12. Rodionova, who is currently ranked world No.293 after missing six months last year with a wrist injury, is now set to verge on a top-200 return.

Brandon Walkin: The 28-year-old finished runner-up in the singles competition at an ITF25 tournament in Jakarta and combined with fellow Aussie Matthew Romios to scoop the doubles title. It is Walkin's 14th career title and first this season.

Matthew Romios: The 24-year-old's victory in Jakarta delivered Romios with an eighth career ITF doubles title and his second at ITF25 level.

Lisa Mays: The 22-year-old progressed to her first professional singles final, finishing runner-up at an ITF15 tournament in Monastir. Mays also teamed with compatriot Lily Fairclough to win the doubles crown. It is Mays' fourth career ITF doubles title.

Lily Fairclough: The 17-year-old teamed with Mays to win an ITF15 doubles title in Monastir. It is Fairclough's fourth ITF doubles title of the season (two in juniors and two on the pro tour).

Edward Winter: The 18-year-old teamed with New Zealand's Finn Reynolds to win an ITF15 doubles title in Tacarigua. This is Winter's third professional doubles title. He was also a semifinalist in the singles competition.

Kaylah McPhee: The 25-year-old, who is returning from a shoulder injury, won the doubles title at an ITF15 tournament in Telde alongside Switzerland's Marie Mettraux. It is McPhee's fourth career title and first in four years. She also advanced to her third career ITF singles final and first since August 2019.

Zachary Viiala: The 17-year-old was in impressive form at an ITF J100 tournament in Canberra. Viiala, who defeated Hugh Winter in the final, scooped the clay-court title without dropping a set.

Lily Taylor: The 16-year-old won her fifth career ITF junior singles title, and first on clay, with her victory in Canberra. Taylor defeated fellow Aussie Ashlee Narker in the final. Taylor also won the girls' doubles title with fellow Aussie Sarah Rokusek.

