Biography

On Court

  • Represented Australia at the 2018 Longines Future Tennis Aces tournament in Paris
  • Champion at the 2017 12/u Australian Claycourt Championships
  • Reached the final of the 12/u Australian Championships during the December Showdown of 2017

 

Off Court

  • Grew up playing tennis at the Dalkeith Tennis Club in Perth
  • Loves playing tennis because of the chance to test himself against talented players from around the world
  • First took up tennis aged three
  • Also loves to play cricket and basketball, as well as watch movies
  • Favourite player is Roger Federer

Statistics

Key statistics

Year-end singles ranking history

