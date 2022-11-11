- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Represented Australia at the 2018 Longines Future Tennis Aces tournament in Paris
- Champion at the 2017 12/u Australian Claycourt Championships
- Reached the final of the 12/u Australian Championships during the December Showdown of 2017
Off Court
- Grew up playing tennis at the Dalkeith Tennis Club in Perth
- Loves playing tennis because of the chance to test himself against talented players from around the world
- First took up tennis aged three
- Also loves to play cricket and basketball, as well as watch movies
- Favourite player is Roger Federer
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|-
|Born
|-
|Birth place
|-
|Lives
|-
|Height
|-
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|-
|Pro since
|-
|Australian Tennis Hall Of Fame
|-
|International Tennis Hall Of Fame
|-
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking