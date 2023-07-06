Aussies off to a promising start in Wimbledon 2023 junior competition

Three Australians have advanced to the final round in the Wimbledon 2023 junior qualifying singles competition.

The junior qualifying competition is played at Roehampton, with competitors needing to win two rounds to earn a spot in the main draw.

Lily Fairclough, a 17-year-old from Western Australia, edged out a 7-6(5) 4-6 [10-6] victory against British wildcard Ellie Blackford in the opening round of the girls' draw.

Roisin Gilheany, an 18-year-old from Victoria, also required three sets to defeat German Josy Daems in her opening match.

In the boys' qualifying competition, Pavle Marinkov, a 17-year-old from New South Wales, powered to a 6-4 7-5 victory against Brazil's Nicolas Oliveira.

Fairclough, Gilheany and Marinkov are looking to join five compatriots in the main draw of this year's Wimbledon junior competition.

RESULTS

Girls' qualifying singles, first round

[13] Roisin Gilheany (AUS) d Josy Daems (GER) 6-3 4-6 [10-3]

[16] Lily Fairclough (AUS) d [WC] Ellie Blackford (GBR) 7-6(5) 4-6 [10-6]

Gaia Maduzzi (ITA) d [1] Maya Joint (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Boys' qualifying singles, first round

[15] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) d Nicolas Oliveira (BRA) 6-4 7-5

COMING UP

Boys' qualifying singles, final round

[15] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v [5] Hoyoung Roh (KOR)

Girls' qualifying singles, final round

[13] Roisin Gilheany (AUS) v [6] Shiho Tsujioka (JPN)

[16] Lily Fairclough (AUS) v Vendula Valdmannova (CZE)



Boys' singles, first round

Hayden Jones (AUS) v Qualifier

Charlie Camus (AUS) v [WC] Viktor Frydrych (GBR)

Girls' singles, first round

[13] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [WC] Given Roach (GBR)

Lily Taylor (AUS) v [6] Kaitlin Quevedo (USA)

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) v Theadora Rabman (USA)

