Biography

On Court

  • Favourite surface is grass, so she can utilise her strong slice
  • U12 singles champion at the 2018 Australian Grasscourt Championships (held in Adelaide in April)
  • U12 singles champion at the 2018 Australian Claycourt Championships (held in Canberra in October)
  • Doubles champion at the U12 Australian Championships in December 2018; reached the singles semifinals
  • Goal is to win a Grand Slam – preferably the Australian Open – and be ranked No.1 in the world

Off Court

  • Grew up in Campsie, New South Wales
  • Introduced to the sport at age three and a half; developed her love for tennis by watching her father play from her pram
  • Admires Serena Williams and Roger Federer

Statistics

Key statistics

Age19
Born11 April 2006
Birth placeCampsie, NSW
PlaysRight-handed
CoachPetr Rokusek