Biography
On Court
- Favourite surface is grass, so she can utilise her strong slice
- U12 singles champion at the 2018 Australian Grasscourt Championships (held in Adelaide in April)
- U12 singles champion at the 2018 Australian Claycourt Championships (held in Canberra in October)
- Doubles champion at the U12 Australian Championships in December 2018; reached the singles semifinals
- Goal is to win a Grand Slam – preferably the Australian Open – and be ranked No.1 in the world
Off Court
- Grew up in Campsie, New South Wales
- Introduced to the sport at age three and a half; developed her love for tennis by watching her father play from her pram
- Admires Serena Williams and Roger Federer
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|19
|Born
|11 April 2006
|Birth place
|Campsie, NSW
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Petr Rokusek