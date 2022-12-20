Kids Tennis Day returns at Australian Open 2023

Kids Tennis Day presented by Emirates is returning to the Australian Open this summer on Saturday 14 January 2023. After a two-year hiatus, Melbourne Park will once again be transformed into a colourful wonderland of activities and entertainment for families.

"We are thrilled to have Kids Tennis Day presented by Emirates back this summer. It's always been a hugely popular day with families and something they really look forward to, and we can't wait to welcome them back to Melbourne Park," said Craig Tiley, Australian Open Tournament Director.

"The team has been working hard to deliver an action-packed program and what will surely be a memorable day. From an Arena Spectacular to a waterslide, appearances by some of the world's best players, and all their favourite characters, there will be something for kids of all ages."

In the morning there will be an Arena Spectacular on Rod Laver Arena where kids and adults alike will be wowed by awe-inspiring performance of acrobatics, dance, and an array of awesome circus talent. The centerpiece of this spectacular will see fans' favourite tennis players showing off their skills and tricks with some help from the hilarious show cast.

The Arena Spectacular will be hosted by well-known television and radio presenter Shura Taft, and talented singers and actors Beau Woodbridge and Melanie Bird. Beau and Melanie will also perform a number of popular songs that will be sure to get the audience dancing.

In the morning, Grand Slam Oval's Super Stage will host a gravity-defying BMX show, followed by performances throughout the day by Justice League superheroes, Spiderman, PJ Masks, Peppa Pig, Lyle Lyle Crocodile and many more kids' favourites.

Grand Slam Oval will also be home to a new soaring shade structure, The Pavilion, where families will be able to rest and recharge in the shade before heading out again for more fun.

At Garden Square, there will be art and craft, face painting, bubble art, interactive activities and the chance to pose for photos with the AO champion trophies just as this year's winners will at the end of the tournament.

The AO Ballpark presented by Emirates will be open throughout the day. It boasts the Emirates Fly Better adventure with an adrenaline tower and cloud jump, 7m high aerial adventure with 12 unique obstacles, an 8m high waterslide, entertainment stage and much more. Families will be able to book a session time at the ballpark when they purchase their tickets to ensure efficient entry.

As families explore the precinct, they're sure to encounter more of their favourite characters including Bumblebee, Baby Shark, Paddington, Spiderman, Iron Man, Fireman Sam, Scooby Doo, Bob the Builder, the LEGO characters and many more.

After taking in all of the entertainment on offer, families can head to the Western Courts and test their skills playing Hot Shots Tennis and learn from the best in the game with top players set to make appearances. The new action-packed AO Tennis Club will also be open, giving families the chance to try tennis in all its different forms including Cardio Tennis, POP Tennis, Padel, totem tennis and table tennis.

With so many activities on offer, fans will need to refresh and refuel, and there will be a number of family-friendly food offerings available across the precinct.

General access tickets for Kids Tennis Day including the Arena Spectacular are $25 for adults and $15 for kids. General access tickets without the Arena Spectacular are $15 for adults and $5 for kids.

Families wanting to visit the AO Ballpark will need to book a one-hour session when they purchase their tickets. This does not incur any additional cost and is designed to ensure efficient entry and a more enjoyable AO Ballpark experience.

Tickets for Kids Tennis Day are on sale now at ausopen.com/kidstennisday.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!