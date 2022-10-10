Ranking movers: Aussies set new career-highs

Men's singles

Nick Kyrgios has dropped outside the world's top 20 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. Despite a quarterfinal appearance at the Japan Open last week, Kyrgios falls one place to world No.21.

Rinky Hijikata sets a new career-high, rising two spots to world No.192. While Marc Polmans takes biggest mover honours, jumping up 225 places to world No.562 after reaching an ATP Challenger semifinal in Korea. It was the 25-year-old's third tournament in his return from injury.

Alex Bolt is also impressing in his comeback from injury, winning an ITF title in Cairns in his first competitive appearance since March.

Bernard Tomic continues to climb the rankings too, rising 82 places to world No.577 after capturing his second ITF Futures title of the season in Mexico.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.21 -1 Alex de Minaur No.23 0 Jordan Thompson No.85 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.92 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.94 -1 Jason Kubler No.103 -4 Chris O'Connell No.109 -3 James Duckworth No.114 -5 John Millman No.127 -3 Aleksandar Vukic No.134 -5

Women's singles

Storm Sanders is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 28-year-old moves up 43 places to world No.232 after winning six matches to qualify and reach the semifinals at an ITF tournament in America last week.

Priscilla Hon is set to rise in coming weeks after capturing her third ITF title of the season. The 24-year-old overcome Kimberly Birrell in a hard-fought all-Australian final at Cairns.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.35 -1 Daria Saville No.54 0 Maddison Inglis No.168 -14 Priscilla Hon No.177 -4 Jaimee Fourlis No.179 -3 Astra Sharma No.202 -2 Arina Rodionova No.219 -3 Storm Sanders No.232 +43 Olivia Gadecki No.239 -3 Lizette Cabrera No.266 -3

Men's doubles

Thanasi Kokkinakis has achieved a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 26-year-old rises four places to world No.18 after reaching the Japan Open semifinals last week alongside Nick Kyrgios.

Andrew Harris also sets a new career-high, improving four spots to world No.174. The 28-year-old progressed to an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in America last week with fellow Aussie Luke Saville.

Brandon Walkin makes his top-250 debut, rising 12 places to a career-high world No.246. The 28-year-old made an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Italy last week. His partner, Jason Taylor, rises 16 places to a career-high world No.272.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.13 0 John Peers No.17 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.18 +4 Matt Ebden No.35 -2 Max Purcell No.39 -1 Luke Saville No.76 -5 John-Patrick Smith No.95 -2 Jason Kubler No.158 -6 Dane Sweeny No.171 -6 Andrew Harris No.174 +4

Women's doubles

Ellen Perez remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Elysia Bolton is this week's biggest mover, jumping up 25 places to a career-high world No.246. The 22-year-old rises after winning her third career ITF doubles title in America.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ellen Perez No.17 -1 Storm Sanders No.20 -2 Sam Stosur No.70 -4 Astra Sharma No.106 +1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.123 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.135 0 Daria Saville No.153 0 Lizette Cabrera No.175 -2 Arina Rodionova No.190 -6 Elysia Bolton No.246 +25

