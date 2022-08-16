Ranking movers: Milestone achievements for Aussie stars

Men's singles

Alex de Minaur has returned to the world's top 20 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 23-year-old rises one spot to world No.20 after reaching the third round at last week's Canadian Masters.

Nick Kyrgios continues to climb too, improving nine places to world No.28. This is the 27-year-old's highest ranking position since February 2020.

Kyrgios has won 21 of his 25 matches since June and reduced De Minaur's lead as the top-ranked Australian to 280 points.

Jordan Thompson is edging closer to a top-100 return, jumping up six spots after reaching an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in America.

While 21-year-old Rinky Hijikata makes his top-200 debut this week, rising two places to world No.199 after finishing runner-up at an ITF Futures event in America.

Tristan Schoolkate, another promising 21-year-old, is at a career-high No.409 after advancing to back-to-back semifinals at ITF Futures tournaments in Great Britain.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.20 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.28 +9 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.75 -4 Alexei Popyrin No.76 +4 James Duckworth No.82 -20 John Millman No.101 -8 Jordan Thompson No.106 +6 Jason Kubler No.118 +1 Chris O'Connell No.122 -12 Aleksandar Vukic No.131 0

Women's singles

Ajla Tomljanovic has extended her lead as the top-ranked Australian woman, rising nine places to world No.63 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 29-year-old qualified in Toronto last week, then scored her third top-20 victory of the season to reach the second round.

Storm Sanders, who also qualified in Toronto, returns to the Australian top 10 this week. The 28-year-old improves 27 spots to world No.246.

While Astra Sharma rises eight places to world No.192 after reaching the second round at a WTA 125 tournament in America.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.63 +9 Daria Saville No.72 +1 Maddison Inglis No.140 0 Jaimee Fourlis No.150 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.163 -2 Priscilla Hon No.174 -5 Astra Sharma No.192 +8 Arina Rodionova No.230 -10 Lizette Cabrera No.232 -2 Storm Sanders No.246 +27

Men's doubles

John Peers has soared back inside the world's top 10 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, climbing four places to world No.9 after recording a runner-up finish at the Canadian Masters last week. It was the 34-year-old's sixth career final at ATP Masters 1000 level.

Nick Kyrgios makes his top-20 debut this week, rising two spots to world No.20.

While Alex de Minaur takes biggest mover honours, jumping up 35 places to world No.156 after his second-round appearance in Montreal.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.9 +4 Nick Kyrgios No.20 +2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.26 -1 Matthew Ebden No.36 -1 Max Purcell No.37 -1 Luke Saville No.92 -15 John-Patrick Smith No.100 0 Alex de Minaur No.156 +35 Dane Sweeny No.183 -4 Andrew Harris No.191 +2

Women's doubles

Ellen Perez has returned to the world's top 40 in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 26-year-old moves up nine spots to world No.36, three places shy of her career-high, after reaching the biggest final of her career at Toronto last week.

Alexandra Bozovic is this week's biggest mover, rising 14 places to world No.373 after strong results at ITF level. The 23-year-old has advanced to the semifinals in her past three tournaments, with the highlight a title-winning run in Portugal.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.9 -1 Storm Sanders No.19 +1 Ellen Perez No.36 +9 Astra Sharma No.116 +4 Ajla Tomljanovic No.123 -1 Arina Rodionova No.126 +1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.129 -5 Lizette Cabrera No.182 -2 Alana Parnaby No.252 +2 Jaimee Fourlis No.291 0

