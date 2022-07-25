Ranking movers: Kokkinakis returns to singles career-high

Thanasi Kokkinakis sits at a career-high world No.69 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings, his highest position in more than seven years.

Monday 25 July 2022
Leigh Rogers
Australia
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia celebrates against Kamil Majchrzak of Poland during the Men's Singles First Round match during Day One of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Men's singles

Thanasi Kokkinakis is at a seven-high high in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 26-year-old improves four places to world No.69 this week, matching the career-high he first achieved in June 2015.

Several Australian players have achieved career-high rankings this week, including Chris O'Connell (improving three places to world No.97) and Li Tu (rising 11 places to world No.268).

Adam Walton is the biggest mover of the week, jumping up 174 places to a career-high world No.687. The 23-year-old recently built a 13-match winning streak and claimed back-to-back ITF Futures titles in America and Mexico.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.30-6
Nick KyrgiosNo.47-2
James DuckworthNo.62+4
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.69+4
John MillmanNo.81+3
Alexei PopyrinNo.84-2
Jordan ThompsonNo.950
Chris O'ConnellNo.97+3
Jason KublerNo.100-4
Aleksandar VukicNo.1290
Women's singles

Daria Saville is back inside the world's top 90 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 28-year-old rises three spots to world No.88 this week, marking the first time she has held a top-90 ranking since August 2019.

Alexandra Bozovic is the biggest mover of the week, rising 50 spots to world No.395. The 23-year-old recently reached her third career ITF final - and first in over four years - in Portugal.

Kimberly Birrell continues to build momentum in her comeback season, improving 36 places this week to world No.407. This is the 24-year-old's highest ranking since January 2020.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.69-1
Daria SavilleNo.88+3
Maddison InglisNo.139-6
Jaimee FourlisNo.151-4
Olivia GadeckiNo.159-3
Priscilla HonNo.197+2
Seone MendezNo.199+1
Astra SharmaNo.200-40
Arina RodionovaNo.219+2
Lizette CabreraNo.226-38
Men's doubles

John-Patrick Smith has returned to the world's top 100 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 33-year-old improves four spots to world No.97 after reaching an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in America last week.

Brandon Walkin (up 34 spots to world No.349), Jason Taylor (up 68 places to world No.510) and Adam Taylor (up 68 places to world No.511) are also on the rise following quarterfinal appearances at ATP Challenger events last week.

While Dane Sweeny (up two places to world No.179), Li Tu (up three spots to world No.206) and Tristan Schoolkate (up seven spots to world No.243) have all achieved new career-highs.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.130
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.27-1
Nick KyrgiosNo.29-1
Matthew EbdenNo.33-1
Max PurcellNo.38-4
Luke SavilleNo.74-6
John-Patrick SmithNo.97+4
Alex de MinaurNo.174+3
Dane SweenyNo.179+2
Jordan ThompsonNo.182+3
Women's doubles

Olivia Tjandramulia has achieved a new career-high in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 25-year-old improves two spots to world No.126 after reaching a quarterfinal at a WTA 250 tournament in Italy last week.

Alexandra Bozovic takes biggest mover honours, rising 13 places to world No.455. The 23-year-old has built a 7-2 win-loss record competing at ITF events in Portugal over the past month, with the highlight claiming her maiden professional doubles title last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Sam StosurNo.80
Storm SandersNo.19+1
Ellen PerezNo.44+1
Astra SharmaNo.1170
Ajla TomljanovicNo.120+1
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.126+2
Arina RodionovaNo.128-3
Lizette CabreraNo.188+4
Alana ParnabyNo.269-18
Jaimee FourlisNo.275-15

