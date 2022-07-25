Ranking movers: Kokkinakis returns to singles career-high

Men's singles
Thanasi Kokkinakis is at a seven-high high in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 26-year-old improves four places to world No.69 this week, matching the career-high he first achieved in June 2015.
Several Australian players have achieved career-high rankings this week, including Chris O'Connell (improving three places to world No.97) and Li Tu (rising 11 places to world No.268).
Adam Walton is the biggest mover of the week, jumping up 174 places to a career-high world No.687. The 23-year-old recently built a 13-match winning streak and claimed back-to-back ITF Futures titles in America and Mexico.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.30
|-6
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.47
|-2
|James Duckworth
|No.62
|+4
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.69
|+4
|John Millman
|No.81
|+3
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.84
|-2
|Jordan Thompson
|No.95
|0
|Chris O'Connell
|No.97
|+3
|Jason Kubler
|No.100
|-4
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.129
|0
Women's singles
Daria Saville is back inside the world's top 90 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 28-year-old rises three spots to world No.88 this week, marking the first time she has held a top-90 ranking since August 2019.
Alexandra Bozovic is the biggest mover of the week, rising 50 spots to world No.395. The 23-year-old recently reached her third career ITF final - and first in over four years - in Portugal.
Kimberly Birrell continues to build momentum in her comeback season, improving 36 places this week to world No.407. This is the 24-year-old's highest ranking since January 2020.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.69
|-1
|Daria Saville
|No.88
|+3
|Maddison Inglis
|No.139
|-6
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.151
|-4
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.159
|-3
|Priscilla Hon
|No.197
|+2
|Seone Mendez
|No.199
|+1
|Astra Sharma
|No.200
|-40
|Arina Rodionova
|No.219
|+2
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.226
|-38
Men's doubles
John-Patrick Smith has returned to the world's top 100 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 33-year-old improves four spots to world No.97 after reaching an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in America last week.
Brandon Walkin (up 34 spots to world No.349), Jason Taylor (up 68 places to world No.510) and Adam Taylor (up 68 places to world No.511) are also on the rise following quarterfinal appearances at ATP Challenger events last week.
While Dane Sweeny (up two places to world No.179), Li Tu (up three spots to world No.206) and Tristan Schoolkate (up seven spots to world No.243) have all achieved new career-highs.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.13
|0
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.27
|-1
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.29
|-1
|Matthew Ebden
|No.33
|-1
|Max Purcell
|No.38
|-4
|Luke Saville
|No.74
|-6
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.97
|+4
|Alex de Minaur
|No.174
|+3
|Dane Sweeny
|No.179
|+2
|Jordan Thompson
|No.182
|+3
Women's doubles
Olivia Tjandramulia has achieved a new career-high in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 25-year-old improves two spots to world No.126 after reaching a quarterfinal at a WTA 250 tournament in Italy last week.
Alexandra Bozovic takes biggest mover honours, rising 13 places to world No.455. The 23-year-old has built a 7-2 win-loss record competing at ITF events in Portugal over the past month, with the highlight claiming her maiden professional doubles title last week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Sam Stosur
|No.8
|0
|Storm Sanders
|No.19
|+1
|Ellen Perez
|No.44
|+1
|Astra Sharma
|No.117
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.120
|+1
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.126
|+2
|Arina Rodionova
|No.128
|-3
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.188
|+4
|Alana Parnaby
|No.269
|-18
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.275
|-15
> AUSSIES IN ACTION: Find out where our top-ranked Australians are competing this week
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!