Ranking movers: Jason Kubler returns to world's top 100

Men's singles

Jason Kubler has returned to the world's top 100 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 29-year-old from Brisbane rises 19 places to world No.100 after making back-to-back ATP Challenger finals on American hard courts in the past fortnight. This is Kubler's highest ranking since October 2018, when he peaked at world No.91.

Nick Kyrgios is also on the rise, jumping 13 places to world No.65 after advancing to an ATP semifinal in Stuttgart last week, while Jordan Thompson improves four spots to world No.70 after making a second consecutive ATP Challenger final on British grass.

Omar Jasika is one of the biggest movers of the week, rising 50 spots to world No.422 after a successful run at ITF Futures level.

There are also new career-highs for: Chris O'Connell (up six spots to world No.110), Max Purcell (up two places to world No.157), Rinky Hijikata (up nine places to world No.230) and Li Tu (up four places to world No.305).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.21 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.65 +13 Jordan Thompson No.70 +4 James Duckworth No.76 -5 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.84 +2 John Millman No.87 +6 Alexei Popyrin No.92 +8 Jason Kubler No.100 +19 Chris O'Connell No.110 +6 Aleksandar Vukic No.130 -3

Women's singles

Taylah Preston takes biggest mover honours in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. After qualifying for her first WTA main draw at s-Hertogenbosch last week, the 16-year-old from Perth rises 143 spots to a career-high world No.669.

Talia Gibson, a 17-year-old from Perth, also sets a new career-high this week. Gibson improves 63 places to world No.657 after winning her first ITF title in America.

Jaimee Fourlis is proving she is one to watch too. The 22-year-old has built a 10-match winning streak in the past fortnight, scooping back-to-back ITF titles at events in Romania and Spain.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.45 0 Daria Saville No.104 0 Maddison Inglis No.130 -3 Astra Sharma No.137 +6 Arina Rodionova No.149 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.161 +5 Jaimee Fourlis No.182 -5 Lizette Cabrera No.188 -8 Priscilla Hon No.198 0 Seone Mendez No.203 -1

Men's doubles

Thanasi Kokkinakis makes his top-30 debut in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, rising five places to world No.27.

Max Purcell and Matt Ebden have both been rewarded after recording a runner-up finish in s-Hertogenbosch last week. Purcell rises three spots to world No.32, with Ebden improving four places to world No.34.

Matthew Romios (up 48 spots to world No.386) and Brandon Walkin (up 79 places to world No.451) have been rewarded following success at ITF Futures level. The Aussie pair have made finals appearances in their past three tournaments.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.14 +4 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.27 +5 Nick Kyrgios No.29 +5 Max Purcell No.32 +3 Matthew Ebden No.34 +4 Luke Saville No.70 -4 John-Patrick Smith No.104 -1 Matt Reid No.144 -29 Alex de Minaur No.145 -14 Jordan Thompson No.160 -6

Women's doubles

Ellen Perez has improved to world No.42 in the latest WTA doubles rankings following her title-winning run at s-Hertogenbosch last week. The 26-year-old Australian captured her fourth career WTA doubles title alongside Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek.

While Astra Sharma returns to the top 100 this week, rising 14 places after reaching the quarterfinals at a WTA tournament at Nottingham.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.11 0 Storm Sanders No.17 0 Ellen Perez No.42 +6 Astra Sharma No.100 +14 Arina Rodionova No.112 -1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.134 -1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.147 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.256 -4 Jaimee Fourlis No.262 -6 Alana Parnaby No.280 -3

