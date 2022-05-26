Social round-up: Aussie updates from Roland Garros

It is a busy time on the tennis calendar, with many of Australia's top-ranked players competing at Roland Garros.
We begin this week's social round-up in Paris, where married couple Luke and Daria Saville are both celebrating wins at the Grand Slam tournament:
Sam Stosur has made a winning return to Roland Garros too, advancing to the second round in the women's doubles draw:
Ajla Tomljanovic was all smiles after recording one of the biggest wins of her career, beating world No.5 Anett Kontaveit in the opening round:
Jordan Thompson had a different reaction after facing 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the first round:
James Duckworth is happy to be back competing:
Arina Rodionova, Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon have been exploring the city:
Storm Sanders found some delicious coffee:
While Matt Ebden shared an insight into life on the road with his family:
Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios is at home in Australia preparing for the upcoming grass-court season:
And ICYMI, the International Tennis Hall of Fame have released their latest #RoadtoNewport episode celebrating Lleyton Hewitt's career:
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!