Social round-up: Aussie updates from Roland Garros

It is a busy time on the tennis calendar, with many of Australia's top-ranked players competing at Roland Garros.

We begin this week's social round-up in Paris, where married couple Luke and Daria Saville are both celebrating wins at the Grand Slam tournament:

Sam Stosur has made a winning return to Roland Garros too, advancing to the second round in the women's doubles draw:

Ajla Tomljanovic was all smiles after recording one of the biggest wins of her career, beating world No.5 Anett Kontaveit in the opening round:

Jordan Thompson had a different reaction after facing 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the first round:

James Duckworth is happy to be back competing:

Arina Rodionova, Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon have been exploring the city:

Hi from Paris 🤙 pic.twitter.com/nSkXvJDakC — Arina Rodionova (@arinarodionova) May 22, 2022





Storm Sanders found some delicious coffee:

While Matt Ebden shared an insight into life on the road with his family:

Grand Slam firsts and family fun...



Travelling with his wife Kim and baby son Harvey, @MattEbden shares some special experiences from his time on the road. https://t.co/GtGPXrQbl2 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) May 21, 2022





Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios is at home in Australia preparing for the upcoming grass-court season:

And ICYMI, the International Tennis Hall of Fame have released their latest #RoadtoNewport episode celebrating Lleyton Hewitt's career:

How "Rusty" came to be 🎯@darren_cahill was a constant companion, trainer and bestower of the nickname that stuck early in @lleytonhewitt's career.



🎥 #RoadtoNewport | @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/DOShLDhYid — International Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) May 24, 2022





Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!