Roland Garros 2025: Saville begins path to ninth Roland Garros campaign

Seven Australians will feature on the second day of Roland Garros 2025 qualifying.

Seeds Daria Saville and Talia Gibson headline the schedule, with Storm Hunter, Astra Sharma and Lizette Cabrera also launching their campaigns.

In men's action, Li Tu and Omar Jasika vie to push the contingent of men's main-draw competitors into double digits for the first time since 1996.

[26] Daria Saville (AUS) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Head-to-Head: Saville leads 2-1

Daria Saville's pursuit to reach her ninth Roland Garros main draw begins Day 2 proceedings on Court 11.

While she finds herself in unfamiliar territory, featuring in qualifying for the first time since 2013, Saville will face a familiar opponent in Great Britain's Heather Watson.

The world No.134 takes a 2-1 head-to-head record into the Paris encounter, having won both of their meetings on clay.

In their most recent match during Charleston Open qualifying in 2024, Saville secured a 6-3 6-2 victory inside 83 minutes, a pace the 31-year-old will hope to maintain on Tuesday night.

Talia Gibson (AUS) v Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU)

Head-to-Head: First meeting

Australia's highest-ranked player in Roland Garros qualifying, Talia Gibson, has a prime opportunity to reach her first international Grand Slam main draw.

A solid European stint following Australian Open 2025 sets Gibson up to have a breakthrough tournament. In April, the 20-year-old won her first singles title in six months after triumphing in Nantes, France.

She ends Day 2 action on Court 8 against Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu, which will be played on Wednesday morning AEST.

Storm Hunter (AUS) v [30] Zhang Shuai (CHN)

Head-to-Head: Shuai leads 1-0

On Tuesday, Storm Hunter plays in her first Grand Slam qualifying match since her Australian Open 2024 breakthrough.

The left-hander dropped just one set throughout qualifying two years ago, en route to a maiden third-round appearance at a major. Hunter will hope to emulate that form during her Roland Garros campaign.

To replicate that feat, the 30-year-old must redeem her 2020 Strasbourg qualifying loss to Zhang Shuai, where Shuai defeated Hunter to qualify.

Astra Sharma (AUS) v Emina Bektas (USA)

Head-to-Head: First meeting

Astra Sharma is arguably the most in-form Australian woman leading into Roland Garros qualifying, reaching the quarterfinals in five of her last six tournaments.

The 29-year-old transitioned to clay in mid-March, boasting a 17-6 record in that time. Sharma's 23-match claycourt stint included a WTA 125 semifinal in Antalya, Turkey and her first title since October 2023, won in Bonita Springs, Florida.

She faces American Emina Bektas fourth up on Court 8 in a bid to compete in her fifth Roland Garros main-draw campaign.

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA)

Head-to-Head: Sawangkaew leads 1-0

Lizette Cabrera's form leading into the Australian Pro Tour mid-year break was unmatched. The 27-year-old won her last 15 matches to complete the first Pro Tour singles three-peat since Talia Gibson in October.

Her hot streak was the key contributor to obtaining a Roland Garros qualifying spot. To edge closer to her first Grand Slam main draw in four years, Cabrera must rectify her previous loss to Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew.

The Thai No.1 came from a set down to defeat Cabrera at an ITF W25 event in Goyang, South Korea, in May 2023.

Cabrera begins her qualifying campaign on Court 13 on Wednesday morning.

Omar Jasika (AUS) v [18] Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)

Head-to-Head: First meeting

An overseas Grand Slam debut awaits Omar Jasika should he proceed through qualifying this week.

Jasika arrives in the French capital after strong showings during the Australian Pro Tour and the Asian hardcourt swing. The 28-year-old has reached the quarterfinals or better six times since Australian Open 2025, which includes clinching an ITF M25 title in Mildura.

Li Tu (AUS) v Clement Tabur (FRA)

Head-to-Head: First meeting

Twelve months on from reaching the second round of qualifying at Roland Garros 2024, Li Tu begins his 2025 campaign with a greater sense of confidence.

The South Australian has since crafted his game on the Challenger circuit and shown glimpses of his talent on the big stage.

The 28-year-old Tu stole a set off Carlos Alcaraz at US Open 2024 and Jiri Lehecka at Australian Open 2025, providing valuable self-belief as faces French wildcard Clement Tabur third up on Court 7 in Paris.

