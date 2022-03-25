Social round-up: A big news week in Australian tennis

It has certainly been a big news week in Australian tennis, with world No.1 Ash Barty announcing her retirement:

Congratulations on an incredible career, @ashbarty 💙



The tennis community, especially in Australia, will miss you dearly but is all the better for the standard you set as a person and a player.



Forever a world No.1 role model 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oQ8HHgUFIJ — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 23, 2022





The news led to an outpouring of love on social media, with many of Barty's Australian peers sharing well wishes:

Ash Barty. Amazing tennis player but even better person. A champion in every sense of the word. Very proud of you mate ❤️ — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) March 23, 2022





So much respect for you Ash! Your whole career you’ve done it your way! Always followed your heart and I hope you keep doing this!! Enjoy golf 🏌️‍♀️, planning wedding, being home, being with family and dogs 🐶, having good Aussie coffee everyday ☕️ and so many more things!!! pic.twitter.com/ABpceGOOq5 — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) March 23, 2022





It is business as usual for our Aussies on tour, with many competing at the Miami Open this week. When not on court, they've been busy exploring the picturesque setting ...

Alex de Minaur soaked up the beach views:

Thanasi Kokkinakis played tennis on water:

While Nick Kyrgios met an interesting character:

Astra Sharma brought her best moves on court - but couldn't slide past Naomi Osaka in her opening round:

Ankle braces seem to have been a good investment… 🤔 https://t.co/k9dNQDGnej — Astra Sharma (@astrasharma) March 23, 2022





Meanwhile, Rinky Hijikata added to his trophy collection at an ITF tournament in California. The 21-year-old's reward is a new career-high ranking at No.308:

John Millman has been serving looks off court:

And Matt Ebden hit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison:

