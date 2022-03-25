Social round-up: A big news week in Australian tennis

It has certainly been a big news week in Australian tennis, with world No.1 Ash Barty announcing her retirement:
The news led to an outpouring of love on social media, with many of Barty's Australian peers sharing well wishes:
It is business as usual for our Aussies on tour, with many competing at the Miami Open this week. When not on court, they've been busy exploring the picturesque setting ...
Alex de Minaur soaked up the beach views:
Thanasi Kokkinakis played tennis on water:
While Nick Kyrgios met an interesting character:
Astra Sharma brought her best moves on court - but couldn't slide past Naomi Osaka in her opening round:
Meanwhile, Rinky Hijikata added to his trophy collection at an ITF tournament in California. The 21-year-old's reward is a new career-high ranking at No.308:
John Millman has been serving looks off court:
And Matt Ebden hit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison:
