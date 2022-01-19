Aussies progress in Australian Open 2022 women's doubles action

Local hopes have made a promising start in the Australian Open 2022 women's doubles competition, with five Aussie players recording first-round victories at Melbourne Park today.

Sam Stosur and Chinese partner Zhang Shuai were tested against American Sabrina Santamaria and Japan's Miyu Kato, needing three sets to book their spot in the second round. The fourth seeds and AO 2019 champions finished strongly in a 6-3 2-6 6-1 victory.

Ninth seeds Storm Sanders and American Caroline Dolehide had no troubles against alternates Slovakian Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova and Belgian Kimberley Zimmermann, recording a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win.

They had originally been scheduled to play Astra Sharma and Ajla Tomljanovic in the opening round, however the all-Australian duo were a late withdrawal.

Priscilla Hon scored her career-first Grand Slam doubles win today, snapping a streak of six consecutive losses in AO first-round matches in the process.

The 23-year-old from Queensland teamed with fellow Aussie Lizette Cabrera to record an impressive 6-3 6-1 victory against Canada's Leylah Fernandez and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe, a combination that advanced to the US Open third round last year.

This result equals Cabrera's career-best Australian Open women's doubles effort, with the 24-year-old having also made the second round last year.

Ellen Perez has matched her career-best AO women's doubles performance too.

The 26-year-old combined with Belgian Greet Minnen to eliminate the all-Aussie team of Jaimee Fourlis and Maddison Inglis. Perez, who also advanced to the second round at AO 2018, and Minnen recorded a 6-3 6-1 win.

It proved a tough day, however, for several Australian players.

French combination Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic were too strong for Aussie wildcards Seone Mendez and Taylah Preston in their Grand Slam doubles debut, recording a 6-4 6-2 victory.

While Olivia Tjandramulia and Alexandra Bozovic lost a three-set battle against Brit Heather Watson and Italian Jasmine Paolini.

Australian Open 2022

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's doubles, first round

[4] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d Miyu Kato (JPN)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) 6-3 2-6 6-1

[9] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d [Alt] Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)/Kimberley Zimmermann (BEL) 6-3 6-2

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Greet Minnen (BEL) d [WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-3 6-1

[WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/Priscilla Hon (AUS) d Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Erin Routliffe (NZL) 6-3 6-1

Caroline Garcia (FRA)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) d [WC] Seone Mendez (AUS)/Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-4 6-2

Jasmine Paolini (ITA)/Heather Watson (GBR) d [WC] Alexandra Bozovic (AUS)/Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-2

> READ: Six Aussie men score AO 2022 doubles wins

COMING UP

Women's doubles, first round

Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (NED) v [1] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Monique Adamczak (AUS)/Han Xinyun (CHN) v Madison Brengle (USA)/Tatjana Maria (GER)

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) v Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP)/Aranxta Rus (NED)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2022 women's doubles draw

Women's doubles, second round

[4] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v TBC

[9] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Eri Hozumi (JPN)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Greet Minnen (BEL) v [5] Alexa Guarachi (CHI)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)

[WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [2] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Ena Shibahara (JPN)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!