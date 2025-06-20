Samantha Stosur

- Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis aged eight when a friend gave her a racquet for Christmas
- Practiced with her brother, Daniel, who upon realising she had talent, convinced their parents, Dianne and Tony, to pay for coaching
- Went on her first tour aged 13, competing in the World Youth Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia
- Made her Fed Cup debut in 2003; Australian Olympic team debut in 2004
- Reached the No.1 ranking in doubles in February 2006 having claimed a series of titles – including US Open 2005 – with Lisa Raymond
- Contracted Lyme disease in 2007 and, having spent 61 consecutive weeks ranked as the No.1 doubles player in the world, was forced to end her season prematurely. Missed eight months.
- Claimed her maiden WTA title in Osaka in 2009
- Became the first player in a decade to beat Justine Henin and Serena Williams at the same Grand Slam event – ending Henins’s 27-match winning streak in Paris – en route to her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros in 2010.
- Won her first major title at US Open 2011, beating Serena Williams 6-2 6-3 in the final
- In 2013, won the Carlsbad and Osaka trophies, making it the first time she had ever won multiple WTA titles in a single season
- Defended a WTA title for the first time in her career in 2014, when she captured the Osaka crown, marking her third victory at the Japanese event
- In 2016 advanced to the Roland Garros semifinals for the fourth time
- Since October 2008, was Australia’s No.1-ranked female for an incredible 452 straight weeks before Daria Gavrilova took over in June 2017.
- At Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, became the first Australian tennis player to represent the nation at five Olympic Games.
- Won US Open 2021 women’s doubles title with China’s Zhang Shuai, 16 years after winning the title alongside American Lisa Raymond.
Off Court
- Sporting hero is surfer Layne Beachley.
- When she’s not playing tennis, Sam enjoys spending time at the beach and relaxing.
- Her favourite sports team is the Gold Coast Titans.
Titles/Finals
Titles
2017 Strasbourg WTA
2015 Strasbourg WTA, Bad Gastein WTA
2014 Osaka WTA
2013 Carlsbad WTA, Osaka WTA
2011 US Open
2010 Charleston WTA
2009 Osaka WTA
2001 Ibaraki ITF, Osaka ITF, Kyoto ITF, Cairns ITF
Finals
2019 Guangzhou WTA
2016 Prague WTA
2013 Moscow WTA, WTA Tournament of Champions
2012 Doha WTA, Moscow WTA
2011 Rome WTA, Toronto WTA, Osaka WTA
2010 Stuttgart WTA, Roland Garros
2009 Los Angeles WTA
2008 Seoul WTA
2006 Prague WTA
2005 Gold Coast WTA, Sydney WTA
2002 Rockhampton ITF
2001 Australia ITF, Kugayama ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|41
|Born
|30 March 1984
|Birth place
|Brisbane, Queensland
|Lives
|Gold Coast, Queensland
|Height
|172 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Josh Eagle
|Pro since
|1999
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2022
|539
|2021
|378
|2020
|112
|2019
|96
|2018
|72
|2017
|41
|2016
|21
|2015
|27
|2014
|23
|2013
|18
|2012
|9
|2011
|6
|2010
|6
|2009
|13
|2008
|52
|2007
|46
|2006
|29
|2005
|46
|2004
|65
|2003
|153
|2002
|265
|2001
|276
|2000
|682