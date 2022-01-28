Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Introduced to tennis at age five by her parents, who played at social level
- Selected to represent Australia at the 2017 ITF World Junior Tennis finals in the Czech Republic as a 12-year-old
- Singles winner at the 2017 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships
- Won the 14/u Australian Championships singles title at Melbourne Park in 2017; runner-up in 2018
- Reached the semifinals of the 14/u WTA Future Stars tournament in Singapore in October 2018
- In 2019, in just her second professional event, reached the semifinals of the Australian Pro Tour event in Port Pirie as a qualifier
- Debuted on the WTA rankings in February 2021 (at No.1259)
- Upset fifth seed Rebecca Marino (a former world No.38) in the first round of qualifying at the WTA Adelaide 1 tournament in January 2022
- Favourite shot is her forehand
- Goal is to “maybe get to the top 10, but just stay as positive as I can and keep going”.
Off Court
- Grew up in Glengowrie, South Australia
- Recipient of the Primary School Sports Award at the SA Sports Award Gala in 2015
- Favourite player is Serena Williams: “because she’s aggressive and stays very confident”.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|20
|Born
|11 September 2004
|Birth place
|Glengowrie, SA
|Plays
|Right-handed
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2022
|768
|2021
|1409