Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz

australian-flag

Australia

active

It was a great opportunity. I learned a lot from that match and hopefully I can take it into next ones.

Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz, 16 Feb 2019
Charlotte Kempenaers takes a backhand shot

Biography

On Court

  • Introduced to tennis at age five by her parents, who played at social level
  • Selected to represent Australia at the 2017 ITF World Junior Tennis finals in the Czech Republic as a 12-year-old
  • Singles winner at the 2017 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships
  • Won the 14/u Australian Championships singles title at Melbourne Park in 2017; runner-up in 2018
  • Reached the semifinals of the 14/u WTA Future Stars tournament in Singapore in October 2018
  • In 2019, in just her second professional event, reached the semifinals of the Australian Pro Tour event in Port Pirie as a qualifier
  • Debuted on the WTA rankings in February 2021 (at No.1259)
  • Upset fifth seed Rebecca Marino (a former world No.38) in the first round of qualifying at the WTA Adelaide 1 tournament in January 2022
  • Favourite shot is her forehand
  • Goal is to “maybe get to the top 10, but just stay as positive as I can and keep going”.

Off Court

  • Grew up in Glengowrie, South Australia
  • Recipient of the Primary School Sports Award at the SA Sports Award Gala in 2015
  • Favourite player is Serena Williams: “because she’s aggressive and stays very confident”.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age20
Born11 September 2004
Birth placeGlengowrie, SA
PlaysRight-handed

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2022768
20211409