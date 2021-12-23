Social round-up: Aussie stars and their adorable pets

What has been keeping our Aussie stars busy in the off-season?

We start this week's social round-up with Thanasi Kokkinakis, who showed off an adorable pet:

As did Priscilla Hon, who introduced her followers to her cat:

Meanwhile, Todd Woodbridge and Casey Dellacqua hosted this year's Australian Tennis Awards on Friday night:

Dylan Alcott and Ash Barty were the toast of the Australian tennis community after sharing the coveted Newcombe Medal:

Nick Kyrgios hit the practice court, as he looks ahead to 2022:

Alexei Popyrin is working hard on court too:

Matt Ebden is counting down to his first tournaments of the new season:

Daria Saville and Maddison Inglis celebrated receiving Australian Open wildcards by getting creative with Tournament Director Craig Tiley:

Lizette Cabrera shared her diet tips in our A Day on a Plate series:

Lizette Cabrera also celebrated her 24th birthday this week:

James Duckworth enjoyed a preview screening of the King Richard movie:

While Matt Reid helped promote a busy summer in Sydney:

