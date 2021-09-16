Social round-up: A grand week in Australian tennis

What a week it has been in Australian tennis ...
Dylan Alcott created history, becoming the first man to complete a Golden Slam:
Sam Stosur won her second US Open women's doubles title - an incredible 16 years after claiming her first:
Stosur's accomplishment left many of her peers in awe, including Ash Barty and Ellen Perez:
Emma Raducanu's US Open triumph also resonated with many Aussie players, including Ellen Perez, Priscilla Hon, Lizette Cabrera and Nick Kyrgios:
Elsewhere in New York, Ajla Tomljanovic served up a stylish look at the Met Gala:
Max Purcell travelled to his next tournament with many happy memories:
While Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez departed the Big Apple with new Olympic tattoos:
Back in Melbourne, Daria Gavrilova is keeping her social media followers entertained. She tried to emulate Daniil Medvedev's US Open triumph:
And got a little creative:
There is plenty of tennis action happening as well.
Jaimee Fourlis is competing in Spain:
Thanasi Kokkinakis has been grinding in France:
And Nick Kyrgios is preparing to represent Team World at the Laver Cup:
